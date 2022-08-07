Minnesota bride recreates her parents’ 1950 wedding, starting with the dress – Twin Cities

When Carol Grant got a second chance at love, her mother’s wedding dress got one too.

This fashionable love story begins in Australia in 2017.

Carol, now 70 and a retired lawyer from St. Paul, was on a guided tour. So was Robert Holub, now 83 and a retired Silicon Valley executive living in Portland, Oregon.

“The first day we met, I invited her to dinner at the Sydney Opera House,” says Holub. “Then, five years later, we got married.”

It must have gone well at the Opera, huh?

The couple laugh.

“We like the same kind of stuff,” Grant says. “We’re both pretty cerebral.”

They also knew what it was like to start over: Grant had already been married and Holub was a widower.

After the Australia tour, the couple had a long-distance relationship for some time.

“It was like ‘Sleepless in Seattle,’ without the cute kid,” Grant says.

After the couple got engaged, Grant started thinking about her mother’s wedding dress.

“I always had this idea that maybe I would wear it one day,” she says. ‘It looks like a dress Deborah Kerr wore in the 1957 movie, ‘A case to remember.’”

(This film was also featured in “Sleepless in Seattle,” a major plot point.)

It was June 24, 1950, when Carol’s parents, Ardis Lauttamus and Gordon “Bud” Grant, were married at Mount Olivet Lutheran Church in Minneapolis: Harry Truman was its president. The Korean War was beginning. The children were reading “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by CS Lewis.

Back then, it was not uncommon to make your own wedding dress, and Ardis did just that, with a little help.

“I know my grandmother and my mother worked on it together, choosing the fabric and sewing the dress,” says Grant.

The thought of this book brought back memories of his mother.

“I remember she used to take my sister and I to Donaldson’s in downtown St. Paul, where we would sit on stools in the pattern book area, pouring over the patterns we wanted to do and the fabric we wanted to use while she shopped,” says Grant.

Her father, who died in 2011, was a well-known journalism professor at Johnson High School; his mother, who died in 2006, had a fashionable line.

“They were both good seamstresses,” Grant says of her mother and grandmother. “My mother was a commercial art student and had a very developed artistic sense. My grandmother used to sell shoes at Dayton’s in the Oval Room in Minneapolis.

The wedding dress the women created together looked like something Audrey Hepburn might have worn in “roman holidays“: An A-line silhouette in a 3/4 length, it alternated sheer layers of white and dusty pink, and was dressed in buttons, pearls and a bow.

“It’s an intricate dress,” says Holub, appreciatively.

It also served as inspiration for recreating other parts of her parents’ wedding, including the date: Grant and Holub were married on June 24 at the University Club in St. Paul. They also stayed at Hotel St. Paul, the same hotel where the 1950s newlyweds stayed after their wedding. A honeymoon followed at Disney World as well as Mexico, where the 1950 couple spent their honeymoon.

Some things weren’t the same, however, 72 years later.

“The prices are a little different now,” Grant laughs.