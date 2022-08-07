Baseball’s Wade Boggs hits a historic 3,000 on this day in 1999





Today, in 1782, George Washington created the Order of the Purple Heart, a decoration to recognize the merit of enlisted men and non-commissioned officers. Today, in 1789, Congress created the United States War Department. Today, in 1930, a large mob estimated at two thousand lynched two young black men Thomas Shipp and Abram Smith in Marion, Indiana. Today, in 1942, American forces landed at Guadalcanal, marking the start of the first major Allied offensive in the Pacific during World War II. Today, in 1946, the first American commemorative coin of an African American was minted, it was the half dollar and featured Booker T. Washington. Today in 1959, the very first images of the Earth taken from space were transmitted from Explorer 6 Today, in 1963, Jacqueline Kennedy became the first wife of a president to give birth while he was in the White House since the days of Grover Cleveland. Unfortunately, the child, named Patrick, died two days later. Today, in 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, which gave President Johnson broad powers to deal with reported North Vietnamese attacks on US forces. Today, in 1972, Yogi Berra, Sandy Koufax, Lefty Gomez and Early Wynn were among the players inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Today, in 1976, NASA announced that the Viking 1 spacecraft had found strong indications of possible life on Mars. Today, in 1984, the United States women’s basketball team won the gold medal at the LA Olympics, beating the South Korean team, 85-55. Today in 1992, Jennifer Capriati won the gold medal in tennis at the Barcelona Olympics, beating Steffi Graf. Today, in 1999, Wade Boggs became the first player to homer on his three-thousandth hit. Now, in 2000, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gor named Connecticut Senator Joseph Lieberman as his running mate; Lieberman was the first Jewish person on a major party’s presidential ticket. Today in 2003, Arnold Schwarzenegger announced that he would run for Governor of California. He won, of course, and served as governor of the Golden State from November 2003 to January 2011. Today in 2010, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, John Randle, Russ Grimm, Rickey Jackson, Floyd Little and Dick LeBeau were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Today in 2016, American swimmer Katie Ledecky set a new world record with a time of 3:56.46 to win gold in the women’s 400m freestyle at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. On the same day, the United States men’s 4100m freestyle relay team won the final in 3:09.92. Michael Phelps also scored a record 19th Olympic gold medal. Today in 2016, veteran Miami Marlins Japanese outfielder Ichiro Suzuki became the 30th member of the 3,000 touchdown club in a 10-7 win over the Rockies. Today, in 2018, the Mendocino Fire has become the largest recorded fire in California history – 290 thousand 600 acres, surpassing 2017 Thomas Fire

