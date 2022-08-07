Fashion
Viking middlemen Tomlinson and Phillips are seen as vital to D
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Vikings’ shifting patterns and rush potential have dominated the narrative around their defense this season.
With new addition ZaDarius Smith and good returner Danielle Hunter, the Vikings are well-stacked at outside linebacker as long as the pair can avoid injury issues.
The rebound they’re looking for in 2022 likely won’t amount to much, though, without consistent efficiency from Dalvin Tomlinson and Harrison Phillips at inside positions.
If you don’t get the race stops, it won’t be much fun. They’re going to dictate whatever they want,” defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said.
There will be another starter in the base lineup, with fourth-year defensive tackle Armon Watts the leading candidate for the minority of situations where the Vikings aren’t in their typical three-cornerback nickel package. Tomlinson and Phillips, however, will have vital roles, and they will also be asked to produce a pass rush. The current NFL demands more from interior defensive linemen than simply filling a void.
Phillips had a sack last year for Buffalo, before coming to Minnesota as a free agent. Tomlinson had 2 1/2 sacks in his first season with the Vikings in 2021.
“After continuing to build chemistry up front, the sky’s the limit because we have so much talent across the board,” Tomlinson said. Especially with these guys on the edge, you can’t ignore them both. It frees many of us within. It’s gonna be super exciting.
Tomlinson (325) and Phillips (307) have 632 pounds to put pressure on their opponents. Tomlinson has the gentle-giant personality type, his face lit up when he detailed a trip to Disney World in the offseason with his younger cousins. Phillips carries the Horrible Harry moniker from his favorite childhood book series, an oversized presence from birth who has received multiple community service honors since entering the league with the Bills.
Stopping the run is understandably his forte, a former wrestler who relishes one-on-one clashes on the line, but he’s fully aware of his dual responsibilities.
Any way you can collapse the pocket and put pressure, punch, rush, those things add up. Even if you don’t go home and really hit the sack total, you can affect the quarterback with his eyes, hands, and feet.
The middles, of course, will be just as important on the other side of the ball where the Vikings have been as vulnerable in recent seasons as any area on their roster.
There will be another new starting right guard this year, likely Jesse Davis with Chris Reed and Ed Ingram also being considered. In the previous six seasons, the Vikings gave 11 different players at least one start at right guard.
The center spot is even more critical to consolidate, with 2019 first-round pick Garrett Bradbury on an expiring contract with his substandard pass blocking still a concern.
Head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Saturday he considers the position open competition despite the fact that durable Bradbury has made 45 of 48 starts there over the past three years. Reed and Austin Schlottmann also took turns in training camp.
Bradbury missed two games last season due to COVID-19 and was benched for the next game before regaining his spot.
I think he has the strength to hold on. I think he has the technique to hold on. I think we can do some things with how we protect ourselves to try to limit some of those situations where that’s happened,” OConnell said, referring to Bradbury’s susceptibility to dominating inside rushers.
