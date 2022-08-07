Raksha Bandhan 2022 Menswear: Let Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan and More Help You Choose the Right Outfit This Festive Season





So much is usually written about women’s fashion and the outfits they can wear for the current party season. But what about men? There is definitely a huge market available out there and it’s time we started taking menswear seriously. Especially when Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh make men so fashion-conscious! While men finally understand “fashion”, there is still much to explore. You can opt for fusion clothing or just go the typical ethnic route, the variety is just too much to please everyone.Shah Rukh Khan Birthday Special: Only ‘Raees’ Actor Can Dress Like A Rahul Next Door And Still Look Like A Badshah (See Pics). So if you are ready to broaden your horizons this time and are looking for some cool ethnic pieces to show off during your Raksha Bandhan celebration, we can lend you a hand. Take some essential style cues from our Bollywood gentlemen like Varun Dhawan or Ayushmann Khurrana! These men know how to dress up in style and make girls weak on their knees. And with the ethnic fashion in the picture right now, one can definitely expect to look as suave and dashing as them. To learn more about their traditional style statements, let’s take a look at some of their photos below.Jugjugg Jeeyo Star Varun Dhawan has always been a man of style, the proof in photos. Single Pathani by Shah Rukh Khan Shah Rukh Khan (Photo credits: Instagram) Ranbir Kapoor’s Simple Blue Kurta Ranbir Kapoor (Photo credits: Instagram) Set of classic red and white dhoti by Sidharth Malhotra Sidharth Malhotra (Photo credits: Instagram) Yellow Kurta with Pants by Shahid Kapoor Shahid Kapoor (Photo credits: Instagram) Chikankari Kurta by Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan (Photo credits: Instagram) Now that we’ve compiled this list of the dappest men in their best traditional looks, who do you think is your favorite? Choose a name and let us know on Twitter @latestly. (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on August 07, 2022 at 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on Politics, World, Sports, Entertainment and Fashion of life, log on to our website latestly.com).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latestly.com/lifestyle/fashion/raksha-bandhan-2022-mens-fashion-let-varun-dhawan-shah-rukh-khan-and-others-help-you-pick-the-right-outfit-this-festive-season-3941653.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos