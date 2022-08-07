One of four Muslim men killed in potentially Albuquerque-related killings is considered a ‘brilliant public servant’





Police believe Muhammad Afzaal Hussain’s death on August 1 may be linked to the murder of three other Muslim men. The most recent killing, which Albuquerque police were alerted to Friday night, came a day after authorities determined there was a link between the murders of Hussain and Aftab Hussein, 41, who, as Hussain, was originally from Pakistan.

Detectives are working to determine whether the November murder of Mohammad Ahmadi, an Afghan Muslim who was killed outside a business he ran with his brother, was also linked.

At the time he was killed, Hussain was working on the city planning team in Espaola, New Mexico, according to a press release from the mayor, who said he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the death. of man.

“Muhammad was sweet and kind, and quick to laugh,” Mayor John Ramon Vigil said in a press release last Wednesday. “He was highly respected and appreciated by his colleagues and members of the community.”

Hussain, who had worked for the office for a year, studied law and human resource management at Punjab University in Pakistan, the mayor’s statement said, before earning master’s and bachelor’s degrees in community planning. and regional from the University of New Mexico. “Our municipal staff lost a member of our family,” the mayor said, “and we all lost a brilliant public servant who wanted to serve and better his community.” The University of New Mexico community is also “heartbroken” by Hussain’s death, President Garnett S. Stokes said in a statement, calling Hussain an “inspirational leader and a truly special Lobo who touched so many.” of lives”. “It was a privilege to know him and to work with him,” Stokes said. Jesse Alemn, the acting dean of graduate studies at the university, called Hussain a “brilliant and respected student leader” who “continued to extend his compassionate leadership skills and teaching expertise locally and nationally” after graduating. his diploma. Victims were ‘ambushed without warning’, police say The attacks were condemned by political leaders, including President Joe Biden, who said he was “irritated and saddened” by the attacks. “Pending a full investigation, my prayers go out to the families of the victims and my administration strongly supports the Muslim community,” Biden wrote on Twitter. Vice President Kamala Harris and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham also expressed support for New Mexico’s Muslim community, with the latter describing the attacks as “deeply unnerving and completely intolerable.” “We will continue to do everything we can to support … the Muslim community of Albuquerque and Greater New Mexico during this difficult time,” he added. said the governor on Twitter . “You are New Mexicans, you are welcome here and we are on your side.” The FBI is involved in the investigation, according to a press release from the Albuquerque Police Department who created an online portal where residents can upload videos and images that can help authorities investigate recent murders. The local Crime Stoppers committee has voted to increase a reward for information that helps lead to a $15,000 to $20,000 arrest. “These shootings are disturbing,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said at a news conference Saturday, shortly after the fourth victim was discovered. Albuquerque police responded just before midnight Friday to reports of a shooting in the Truman Street and Grand Avenue area, and found the victim dead, according to the police department’s news release. The victim, a Muslim man believed to be in his mid-20s, was from South Asia, police said. His identity has not been formally confirmed, the statement added. Hussain, Hussein and Ahmadi, were all “ambushed without warning, shot and killed,” Kyle Hartsock, deputy commander of the police department’s Criminal Investigations Division, previously said. “Our top priority is to keep the community safe and we ask the Muslim community in particular, to be vigilant, to look out for each other. If you see something say something,” he said on Saturday. the chief of police. “Evil will not prevail.” The Council on American-Islamic Relations is also offering a $10,000 reward to obtain information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible, the organization said, calling the series of killings a “horrific and heinous shooting”. “We thank local, state, and federal law enforcement for their continued work on this crisis, and we call on the Biden administration to ensure that authorities have all the resources necessary to both protect the Muslim community of Albuquerque and arrest those responsible for these horrific crimes before they claim more innocent lives,” CAIR Deputy National Director Edward Ahmed Mitchell said in a statement.

CNN’s Raja Razek and Christina Maxouris contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/07/us/albuquerque-muslim-men-killings-sunday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos