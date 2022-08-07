Baggage claim: Fashion designer Tanya Taylor shares her current travel essentials





American fashion designer Tanya TaylorIts design philosophy has always been rooted in art, color and creativity. She hand paints all of the prints featured in each included size collection, ranging from US women’s sizes 0-22. Her styles have been worn by a host of influential women, from first ladies Dr. Jill Biden and Michelle Obama to Hollywood celebrities including Meryl Streep, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kacey Musgraves, Gigi Hadid and Aidy Bryant. This summer, Taylor has a special family trip this summer, from Belfast and Dublin for historic sites to London for Wimbledon and the British Grand Prix (not to mention a Rolling Stones concert), then to Port Helios in Greece for a downtime by the beach. The variety of climates, events, and locations (not to mention packing for two young children) presents an interesting packing challenge. Taylor recently shared more with Fortune on the essential items without which she never leaves the house. I get my best ideas when I’m exposed to new sounds and sights on my travels, and when that happens, it’s so handy to have my iPad and a pencil to draw it all on. Even in my day-to-day life, I like products that do double duty (it’s also one of my design philosophies), and even more so when it comes to travel. This two-in-one makeup remover and moisturizing cleanser has been my favorite, and I’ve used many bottles. It’s really gentle on my skin and yet effective, a soothing and refreshing way to end a day spent exploring the sun. After each trip, my kids and I made a collage of Polaroids and postcards from the art museums we visited. We do a lot of creative projects in our household, and I think that helps them grow into curious, expressive individuals. I wore these handmade sandals all summer. I can’t resist a bold and chic sandal, and these are super comfy for long walks too. I believe that style and function can coexist. A stylish and sturdy bag that holds everything I would need on a day of exploring the city, not only for me, but also for my two young children. A good book I don’t have a lot of free time to read, but I love snuggling up with a good book. You will definitely find me buried deep in one when I’m on vacation. One of the films I enjoyed last year was Maggie Gyllenhaals [adaptation of] The lost girlso I have [the novel] on my list to read on my next trip. I love how Elena Ferrantes’ books explore complex female relationships and inspire people to travel. When we designed our summer swimwear collection, I specifically wanted a style that would work as a bodysuit for a fun night out. My family is spending time in Greece this summer, and I can’t wait to have a date by the sea in this swimsuit paired with our gorgeous taffeta pants. All of our swimsuits are made from eco-friendly, high-performance Italian fabrics. This is an episode of Baggage Claim, formerly known as 5 to Pack, a series featuring famous personalities from all walks of life and industries revealing what they always pack when they travel, whether for business or pleasure.

