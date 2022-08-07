Team Nigeria wins first-ever women’s 4100m gold at Commonwealth Games; men win bronze





Nigeria’s team at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham set another record by winning the first-ever women’s 4100m race to win a gold medal. Nigeria’s quartet of sprint sensations, Tobi Amusan, Favor Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha made history on Sunday afternoon at Alexander Stadium by becoming the first women’s relay team to win a gold medal at the Olympic Games. Commonwealth. The quartet achieved the feat in record-breaking fashion, running 42.10 seconds to break the African record of 42.22 seconds from just a month ago that they set in Oregon, USA, at the Championships of the athletics world. World and Commonwealth 100m hurdles champion and record holder Amusan started the historic race with a brilliant first leg before handing over to Ofili who kept Nigeria in front before handing over the baton in Chukwuma, individual finalist in the 100m. Chukwuma ran the curve perfectly and passed the baton to the reigning Nigerian 100m queen, Nwokocha in first place. Nwokocha, 21, held onto the lead despite British runner Darly Neita threatening to take home the Nigerian team’s first women’s 4x100m relay gold medal. The men’s team consisting of Udodi Onwuzurike, Favor Ashe, Alaba Akintola and Raymond Ekevwo also made history with the bronze medal. The medal is the first for the men’s 4x100m relay team since 1982. Nigeria now has an astonishing 11 gold medals at Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games (IN)

