Important issues in a forward-thinking world

ITALY:



Most first-generation Pakistani immigrants living in Italy have limited education and training. The majority are stuck in low-income activities such as picking fruits and vegetables, managing livestock, working as unskilled or semi-skilled laborers in factories, and selling trinkets often on beaches during the summer. . However, second generation Pakistanis are beginning to break out, create new lives and achieve success.

Farwa Zulfiqar arrived in Macerta, Italy in 1995, aged five, and moved with her family from Bhurewala, near Multan. Finding herself in a new country, unable to speak a word of Italian, she was frightened and disoriented, afraid even to leave the house. In elementary and middle school, she struggled to learn Italian and make friends. She often felt isolated and marginalized. Shortly after 9/11, when she was just 11 years old, Farwa began to face racist bullying. Her classmates started taunting her and calling her a “terrorist” and saying hurtful things such as “Why don’t you go back to Afghanistan?”

But hard work and the strong support of her family helped her overcome countless difficulties. At 14, she enrolled in the local art and fashion school and graduated at the top of her class; several of her designs were featured in the school’s end-of-year fashion show. She then obtained a high degree in fashion styling at the Academy of Fine Arts in Macerata. After two years of hard work building her portfolio, she now works as a fashion designer in Milan, one of the world’s haute couture capitals. Although she is still working to establish herself in this world of cut-throats, she is increasingly sought after by various agencies that work with the biggest fashion houses. She also launched her own fashion line specializing in high quality eco-sustainable children’s clothing.

I met Farwa through a mutual friend. I have done a series of articles on the Pakistani diaspora in Italy with a particular focus on documenting success stories – stories of those who have made a new life here and who do not always dream of the old country. However, most of the people I interviewed were men and despite my best efforts, I could not identify many successful women.

Young Pakistani women in Italy often find life difficult. There is little family support for education, social restrictions are stifling, and work outside the home is often frowned upon. And then there is the issue of marriage – many families have a strong preference to marry off their daughters to cousins ​​or other close relatives in Pakistan. This serves two purposes – it ensures that the girl is “safely married” and at the same time obtains a visa so that the boy can migrate to Italy legally. If young women rebel against such arranged marriages, they are intimidated and harassed by their families. In some cases, such rebellion has also resulted in honor killings.

How did you come to Italy?

My father had been an art professor at a university in Pakistan. He came from a wealthy family of wealthy professionals, but there were few prospects for an artist – neither as a teacher nor as a practicing artist. He left Pakistan in the early 1990s and worked as a home decorator in Paris where his brother also lived. He then moved to Milan and Rome. He did false ceiling and stucco work as well as painting. There was a lot of demand for his services as he combined skilled hands, attention to detail and a strong work ethic.

Moving through Italy, he somehow ended up in Macerata in the central Italian province of Marche. Le Marche is famous for its footwear and many top brands such as Tod’s are based there. There are many rich people with luxury apartments and villas. Father started working with a company specializing in upscale home renovations. The salary and prospects were good enough to ask his family to join him.

Why did you choose to study fashion and design?

I first heard that there was a fashion and design school when they came to my school on an orientation visit. I saw some of the drawings, photographs and materials they brought with them. It felt like a magical world and it was love at first sight. From that day on, I knew I wanted to be a fashion designer.

Looking back, I think my love for fashion was an expression of who I am – a combination of my mom and dad. My father is an artist at heart and his work is about colors, materials and form. My mother sewed clothes for the family and there was always a sewing machine in the house. Textiles and clothing also run in our blood. Bhurewala has a long association with textiles. Bhurewala Textile Factory (renamed Laurencepur) – is the largest textile factory in Pakistan. The region is well known for its embroidery work, which most women learn at a young age.

In high school, I finally “found myself”. I was no longer the only foreigner in the class. More importantly, I was a star student. Having helped my mother sew, I knew how to measure, cut and sew – something most other students had to learn from scratch. I loved design work and worked on my designs for hours and hours. I was at the top of my class with a final grade of 94% – quite an achievement for someone who, a few years ago, didn’t speak Italian at all.

How did your family support your decisions?

Support came from various quarters.

My mother only had a college degree, but she always said she would like her children to do what she couldn’t – study and go to college. My dad also totally agreed. And there was no discrimination between boys and girls. My older brother went to college to study engineering; I studied fashion and design; my sister is now finishing art school and will be starting university this year.

Support also came from my aunt in Bhurewala and her husband. He is a judge and she is the dean of the family. They have four daughters, all of whom went to college. During visits to Pakistan, they spoke to my siblings and me about our plans and ambitions, offering advice and encouragement.

What did you do after high school?

After high school, I really wanted to go to Istituto Marangoni in Milan. It is the best design and fashion school in Italy. With my grades and performance, I was sure I could get in but the family couldn’t afford to cover tuition and living expenses in Milan. It was a big disappointment for me. My dad tried to console me by pointing out that success depends more on the hard work you put in than on the school you went to. At the time, I didn’t understand the importance of his words – now I do.

I enrolled in a three-year course at the Instituto delle Belle Arti (Institute of Fine Arts) in Macerata. My area of ​​specialization was fashion design but I also studied photography, leather goods, jewelery and color design.

I worked very hard and was never afraid to take on new challenges. For example, I was one of the few who mastered the Moulaj technique – this is where you prepare the dress directly on the mannequin or a model. The advantage of the technique is that you go very quickly from design to display. But to do that, you need to have a really good idea of ​​the materials you’re using.

And after you graduate?

The top priority was to create a portfolio of work. Sketches, photos, videos – things that show customers what they can do. I had the chance to participate in a national competition for young designers. To participate I had to prepare a mini-collection or capsule collection of 12 pieces. I worked very hard on this, both to create a unique look that would combine East and West and to make the dresses. We used very light sheer textiles and traditional embroidery work that we had done in Burewale. My mother was by my side all the time and often we worked all night.

I reached the final held in Rome and won the “Critics’ Prize”, which was professionally more important than the “Popularity Prize” for which the public is also allowed to vote. As a winner, my pieces went on sale in a very prestigious concept store in Milan where they sold out within weeks. This success led to other opportunities such as an appearance on national television to talk about my work (which I accepted); and the offer to appear on a reality show (which I turned down but allowed them to use my designs and dresses).

I also worked in Pakistan as a stylist with Armeena Khan during the filming of Sherdil. It was a very exciting experience.

And when did you move to Milan?

In 2020 I decided I was ready to leave Macerta and move to Milan. I talked about it to my parents who were naturally quite surprised but who supported me. I rented a small apartment and had to do various odd jobs to pay the rent. However, I have always tried to work in my sector. For example, I would prefer to work as a saleswoman in a big fashion store even if the salary was low.

Slowly I started to create a demand for my work – I was lucky enough to be able to work with several very talented people in the fashion industry, such as photographers and videographers. We’ve produced a lot of material and built up an impressive portfolio.

What are your main ongoing and planned projects?

I recently launched a line of eco-friendly children’s clothing. At first, I mainly sold online, but now several shops sell my creations. I hope to launch other clothing lines in the near future.

I would also like to collaborate more with Pakistani designers and designers – to be a link between Pakistani designers, designers and manufacturers to promote exports.

What advice would you give to young women of Pakistani origin living in Italy?

As immigrant women, you will encounter problems. There are prejudices and incidents of racism. These could increase in the coming years as several major political parties adopt anti-immigrant rhetoric, accusing immigrants of crimes and job theft. You have to be brave and face these difficulties. Remember that the vast majority of Italians have no prejudices and hard and honest work will bring you success.

As women, you may also encounter difficulties within the Pakistani community here, and perhaps even within your own family. They may find it difficult to accept your economic and social independence and there will be painful double standards when it comes to the treatment of men and women.

But no matter what, never give up on your dreams.

Daud Khan is a freelancer based in Italy. All information and facts provided are the sole responsibility of the author.