Everything You Need to Know About Dr. Dennis Gross’ Lactic Vitamin C Collection – WWD





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. It's hard to talk about the best skincare innovations of the past few years without mentioning world-renowned dermatologist Dr. Dennis Gross. Its eponymous, science-backed skincare line has crafted some of the best and most popular — not to mention incredibly effective — products for all types of skin problems and challenges. In fact, its flagship product, the Alpha Beta peelingis sold every two seconds while his SpectraLite FaceWare Pro LED Mask adorns almost all of the best on the list (including ours) for skincare technology. So when he launches a new collection, we get up and listen. Today he launched his latest range, a lactic vitamin C collection, at Sephora and Amazon, and it's like Christmas morning for our complexion. The line includes four different formulas – a serum, moisturizer, cream and eye treatment – ​​which combine very high percentages (among the highest we've seen) of antioxidant-rich vitamin C with acid lactic, an alpha derived from milk. hydroxy acid that gently exfoliates skin, to balance uneven skin tone or texture, correct sun-induced hyperpigmentation and revive dull, tired skin. According to Dr. Gross, this combination allows vitamin C to penetrate deeper into your skin, while lactic acid works on the skin's surface, sloughing off dead skin cells and strengthening the moisture barrier. Plus, this potent blend of two powerful ingredients lets you cut back on your skincare routine because you get plenty of actives and overall nourishment from these formulations alone. Of course, you don't need to splurge on all four at once (unless you want to!), but if you've been looking for a sweet way to incorporate vitamin C into your diet, this is is your chance. Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Dewy Deep Cream



$75



Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic 15% Firm + Bright Serum



$85



Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Firm + Bright Eye Treatment



$68



Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Vitamin C Lactic Oil-Free Radiant Moisturizer



$72



