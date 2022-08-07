The 14 Best Men’s Yoga Pants To Wear On And Off The Mat





Gone are the days when men had to wrap up for yoga class in basketball shorts or thick sweatpants (thank goodness). needed to comfortably go with the flow. Otherwise, they might get left hanging (especially in Tree Pose.) Fortunately, flexible and flattering yoga pants for men are plentiful, with a style for every budget and level of fitness. With so many choices, finding the perfect fit can be as tricky as nailing Crow Pose, but it doesn't have to be. According Jamie Bacharach, Dipl.Ac. of Acupuncture Jerusalem in Israel and a yoga instructor, it’s essential that your pants can withstand all that bending, stretching and sweating, long after just one use. “In general, yoga pants tend to be higher in the waistline, and more form-fitting and stretchy overall,” she says. “Yoga pants often contain a blend of fabrics designed to meet the high demands of a quality yoga session, such as lycra and spandex, and these blends may differ from those found in yoga wear. ordinary training.” Ideally, she recommends yoga clothes made of materials that are soft, supple, breathable, lightweight, opaque, perhaps sweat-wicking, and able to withstand frequent use and washing. The best yoga pants for men, at a glance: Nike, Men’s Dri-Fit Yoga Pants $75.00 Sizes available: S-4XL, in tall and regular lengths Material: Recycled polyester and microfiber Nike has some great options in the full-length Dri-FIT category that Bacharach is a big fan of. The microfiber helps wick away sweat, and the fit will allow you to move freely and get on with your workout without feeling restricted, she says. These pants are made from 75% sustainable materials, blending both organic cotton fibers and recycled polyester. It is soft to the touch and has a stretchy fabric that allows maximum movement. Under Armour, Under Armor Hybrid Pants $56.00 Sizes available: XS-3XL Material: 100% Polyester While not technically yoga pants by definition or category, compression pants or tights like these from Under Armor are a great solution for yoga. Bacharach points out that their unique properties help relieve pain and aid recovery. They’re made using the brand’s ‘UA Storm’ technology which helps repel moisture, leaving you dry even when you’ve sweated through a storm. They also feature a 4-way stretch that allows the material to move effortlessly in almost any direction. Lululemon In Mind Pants 30″ $118.00 Sizes available: XS-XXL Material: A blend of polyester, nylon and spandex Designed for yoga, these pants feature high-stretch Lululemons fabric praised by countless fitness pros. It’s sweat-wicking, has a slim, tapered fit that’s 30 inches long, and features an elastic-free waistband that sits gently on your hips without feeling sucked in. This level of comfort is essential for yoga, especially when changing positions. often. As a bonus, these pants have secure pockets to store essentials like your phone or credit card. Available in grey, brown and black. Related stories Alo Yoga, Warrior Compression Pants $94.00 Sizes available: S-2XL Material: Nylon jersey Here are full-length yoga pants with a super tight fit that offers maximum mobility thanks to their performance nylon material made with 4-way stretch. It is moisture wicking, odor resistant and features a full gusset as well as a double crotch panel to allow you to move freely from asana to asana. Although it has an elastic waistband, it does not tug or tug on your skin and can be tied or loosened with a drawstring. Old Navy, Go-Dry Cool Base Layer Tights with Odor Control $20.00 Sizes available: S-4XL Material: Polyester and spandex blend If you don’t mind moving through yoga in tights, these are designed for total comfort and maximum flexibility. The fabric is breathable and the pants have an elastic mesh waistband that allows airflow to keep your body at the right temperature while you train. The brand’s “Go-Dry Cool” technology wicks away sweat, while its bio-based “Go-Fresh” technology prevents unpleasant odors. There’s even an on-seam side pocket where you can store the essentials. Available in black or white. Adidas, Yoga Workout Pants $70.00 Sizes available: S-2XL Material: Recycled polyester and spandex These workout pants designed for yoga take you to new heights as you traverse tree or mountain poses. They’re soft, breathable and, most importantly, comfortable, made from yarn containing 50% Parley Ocean plastic, which helps reduce ocean pollution. These pants have a slim fit, an elastic drawcord at the waist and a zipped side pocket for storage. Advice to the wise: wash these babies cold and let them air dry instead of tossing them in the dryer to keep their shape. Gymshark, Men’s Studio Joggers $52.00 Sizes available: S-2XL Material: Nylon-elastane blend You can wear these studio joggers for a multitude of different workouts, including running, spinning, and kickboxing. They’re also great for yoga as they’re super lightweight and made from a stretchy nylon-spandex material. The extended crotch gusset lets you move into almost any position and the adjustable drawstring waist lets you adjust the pants to the perfect fit for maximum comfort. Available in five colours: green, olive green, dark grey, light gray and black. Gafeng, Yoga Capris $26.00 Sizes available: S-2XL Material: Cotton Blend If you’re looking for a pair of yoga pants with a more relaxed and looser feel, these harem pants are a great choice. It features an elastic waistband, drawstring and buttoned legs that you can roll up when you want to shorten the length. Although their volume is not a great attribute for some exercises, they are ideal for yoga because they allow you to move freely in all directions. Vuori, Ponto Performance Pants $98.00 Sizes available: XS-XXL Material: Recycled polyester spandex blend Get ready to wear these pants literally anywhere formal attire isn’t required. this comfortable. They are made from a lightweight, ultra-breathable, 4-way stretch fabric. The material is sweat-wicking, so you won’t find the pants stuck to you while you work out and the elastic drawcord lets you customize the fit around your waist. Available in blue, yellow, beige, black and heather gray fabrics. Yoga Crow, black utility pants $57.00 Sizes available: XS-XXL Material: Nylon-polyester blend For those who like to perform their yoga practice in shorts, this is a great choice. They’re designed for yoga, with nylon-polyester performance fabric that’s wicking, non-abrasive, and antimicrobial, so you don’t have to worry about funky smells mid-workout. They also feature a secure boxer brief to keep all your pieces in order, no matter your stance or pose. Available in black, grey, navy blue, green, red and white. Beyond Yoga, Spacedye Freefit Easy Jogger $128.00 Sizes available: XS-XL Material: Polyester-lycra blend. It’s no surprise that one of the most popular yoga brands makes a pair of yoga pants with the perfect stretch, fabric, and flexibility for any position or pose you try. They’re made from 87% Polyester and 13% Lycra, so they’re soft and stretchy. They are moisture wicking and low maintenance, just toss them in the washing machine and hang to dry. Prana, Vaha Pants $79.00 Sizes available: XS-2XL in three inseams. Material: Hemp-polyester blend. The lightweight feel of these yoga pants is probably their biggest asset. They’re made from a super-stretch, naturally odor-wicking blend of Sutra hemp and recycled polyester. The elastic knit waistband offers maximum comfort and the straight leg opening is ideal for those who are not looking for a leggings or tights feel. They are UPF 50+ protective, in case you want to do your yoga outside. Mack Weldon, Ace Track Pants $78.00 Sizes available: S-XXL, in regular and high inseams. Material: Stretch cotton Some guys consider the sweatpant-jogger yoga pants to be the most ideal option as they offer the best of both worlds. Ordinary sweatpants, however, retain moisture and do not wick away sweat. That’s because they’re made from micro-brushed terry cloth, so it’s a bit more breathable, and they provide a tailored fit. They also come in 14 different colors to choose from, so if you really like them, you might as well get a few pairs to swap. Chubbies, the pants everywhere $95.00 Sizes available: S-XXL Material: Stretch poly-spandex blend Are these technically yoga pants? No. But are these ridiculously stretchy and durable pants you can definitely do yoga in? Sure. New to Chubbies, the Everywhere Pant can be worn, well, just about anywhere. Designed with a slim and tapered cut, these are the technical pants that combine functionality and fashion. Want to be the first to hear about the latest (and greatest) SHOP products, custom collections, discounts and more? Sign up to receive the news straight to your inbox. Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

