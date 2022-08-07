Fashion
Brisbane Fashion Week hair king Ben Wright looks back at his humble roots
Backstage at the glitz and glamor of Brisbane Fashion Week 2022 (BFW22), Ben Wright will be far from the dusty, red streets of his rural Queensland hometown.
It was there, in the corner of a quaint little news agency in Mount Isa, he first opened the pages of a Vogue magazine and fell instantly in love.
“I think I was the only 14-year-old boy from Mount Isa to buy Vogue,” he laughed.
“I loved looking at the amazing hairstyles in these pages and dreamed of one day creating looks like this and being part of this industry.”
Since then, the 24-year-old has found success, working at an award-winning salon in Brisbane and backstage at fashion shows and shoots across the country, including Melbourne Fashion Week and Australian Fashion Week.
As he prepares for his new role as hair director for BFW22, Mr. Wright recalls the moment he realized this was the world for him.
“It was my Nan who got me into hairdressing,” he said.
“I was always with her during school holidays and she was always one of those perfectly dressed chicks. I accompanied her when she was in the salon for a perm, a cut, a color or even just a blow-dry.
“I could never take my eyes off what the hairdresser was doing, I was captivated.”
“The passion was contagious”
From an early age, he brazenly began to tell his mother about the clothes she bought him.
“When I was a kid, I always loved fashion and always cared about what I wore and stuff.
“I’m pretty sure mom stopped buying me clothes for Christmas when I was about nine or ten because I just refused to wear anything she bought me.”
As soon as he could, Mr. Wright walked into his favorite salon, Capricorn Hair Studio in Mount Isa, and asked for a job.
Owner Michelle Donald still remembers that day.
“He said, ‘I want to be a hairdresser, that’s all I want to be and that’s where I want to work, I’m happy to work for free if you accept me,'” she said .
“I said, ‘You don’t have to work for free’ and that was it.
“He started working that Saturday. He was perfect and we bonded immediately. His enthusiasm and passion were contagious.”
From the living room to the backstage
Whether on set or in the store, Mr. Wright’s greatest motivation comes from the people he works with.
“When you’re in the living room, you get this sense of gratification from the small act of making someone feel and look beautiful, changing the way people feel about themselves,” he said. .
“To see people so happy when they leave the living room that that feeling stays with you.
“Behind the scenes and on set, you get this feeling of adrenaline and excitement. It’s fast-paced, you work with so many different creatives in such a pumped-up atmosphere.
“It’s a feeling I’ve loved since I started dancing competitively at Mount Isa and has stuck with me to this day and is a big part of why I love what I do.”
As his career soars into its next phase, the 24-year-old has encouraged others to join the industry.
“If you feel a bit lost or intrigued by what the industry might be like, if you have a passion for hair, you have a natural creative flair, if you enjoy high energy people and environments, and what is happening in the world right now, this is an industry for you,” he said.
“Walk into a local salon and ask questions, get your hands dirty, even if you’re just doing a day’s work experience, give it a try. Not only is it the best job, it’s the best world to be a part of.
For his very first employer, his accomplishments come as no shock.
“Reading and hearing about Ben’s success never surprises me,” Ms Donald said.
“He was destined for greatness and it makes me super proud to know that as a bush boy with a big dream, he let nothing hold him back.”
Mr. Wright’s hair creations will be showcased on the BFW22 catwalk from August 22-26.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-08-08/ben-wright-mount-isa-brisbane-fashion-week-2022/101304418
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Clu Gulager, actor of classic westerns and horror films, dies at 93 August 8, 2022
- Prada’s Beijing Show, ERL Pop-up Shops – WWD August 8, 2022
- Tahlia McGrath plays amid Covid drama as Australia win cricket gold | Commonwealth Games 2022 August 8, 2022
- MCU Actor Shares Young Avengers Phase 6 Release Date Hopes August 8, 2022
- The Future of China’s Belt and Road Lies in the Middle East August 8, 2022