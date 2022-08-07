Thompson-Herah and Kiplimo complete doubles at Commonwealth Games | REPORT

Elaine Thompson-Herah is no stranger to sprint doubles. After achieving the feat at the last two Olympics, the Jamaican superstar replicated the feat at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday (6).

Three days after winning the 100m crown in a relatively close race, Thompson-Herah won the 200m in dominant fashion, setting a Games record 22.02 (0.6m/s) and finishing near half a second ahead of his nearest opponent. Nigeria’s Favor Ofili won silver in 22.51 and Olympic silver medalist Christine Mboma took bronze in 22.80.

Thompson-Herah had a comfortable lead heading into the straight, then his margin of victory continued to increase as he approached the finish line.

She becomes only the fifth woman to complete the 100m/200m double at the Commonwealth Games. She could add a third gold medal to her tally at these Games if she competes in the 4x100m on Sunday.

Just half an hour before the Thompson-Herah triumph, Jereem Richards claimed his second international title of the year by winning the men’s 200m in a Games record 19.80.

The versatile sprinter from Trinidad and Tobago, who started his 2022 campaign by winning the world indoor 400m title, fell back on his specialist distance to win convincingly against the Englishman Zharnel Hughes (20.12 ). Ghanaian Joseph Amoah finished third in 20.49.

Four days after winning the 10,000m – his first major title on the track – Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo clinched another gold medal, this time in the 5,000m. And again, it all boiled down to another thrilling ending.

Kiplimo bided his time for the opening kilometers as world silver medalist Jacob Krop led the field over 3000m in 8:01.68. Krop’s Kenyan compatriot Nicholas Kimeli, the world leader, ran the 4000m in the lead in 10:41.08 as a gap began to appear between the top three and the rest of the field.

Kimeli continued to lead for a few more laps but couldn’t meet the challenge from Krop and Kiplimo. Coming out of the final turn, all three men kicked hard, but Kiplimo proved to be the strongest, blasting his way to the finish with a season-best time of 13:08.08. Kimeli took silver in 13:08.19 and Krop was third in 13:08.48.

Australian Oliver Hoare bounced back from a disappointing semi-final outing at the Oregon22 World Championships in Athletics to win the men’s 1500m, beating world champion Jake Wightman and 2019 world champion Timothy Cheruiyot. Hoare also won in style, smashing the Games’ oldest record in a track event.

Cheruiyot and his Kenyan teammate Abel Kipsang took turns in the lead for most of the race, covering 800m in a fast 1:52.1 and 100m in 2:20.3. Wightman, representing Scotland here, took the lead with 200 yards to go and took pole position down the straight. But, showing signs of fatigue, he was caught in the closing stages first by Cheruiyot and then by a fast-finishing Hoare, who passed the two world gold medalists to cross the line in a PB of 3 : 30.12.

The winning time took over two seconds off Flibert Bayi’s Games record of 3:32.16, set at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch – a performance which was a world record at the time.

Cheruiyot was second in 3:30.21 while Wightman retained bronze in 3:30.53. In a race of notable depth, the top six men finished in 3:31.50 and the top 10 were all in 3:34.0.

“It was a very fast race but I trained for a fast race,” Hoare said. “It was just about kicking it at the right time. I went inside with a lap to go and saw Jake next to me, and I started freaking out because he’s the world champion. But I tried to keep my cool.

There was another upset at middle distance later in the day when world bronze medalist Mary Moraa passed world and Olympic silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson to win the women’s 800m.

Adopting unorthodox but ultimately effective tactics, Moraa covered the first 200 meters in 25.9, but then slowed considerably once she hit the straight, allowing Jamaica’s Natoya Goule to lead the field at mid-point. course in 56.5. With 300 meters to go, Moraa was just behind the field of eight women, while Hodgkinson was on Goule’s shoulder and quickly took the lead.

Hodgkinson entered the straight on pole position with Goule close behind while Moraa had moved onto the shoulder of Laura Muir and found his second wind. Moraa reclaimed the lead about 35 yards from the end and took the win in 1:57.07. Hodgkinson followed in 1:57.40 and Muir took bronze in 1:57.87, just 0.01 ahead of Goule.

It was the second gold medal of the day for Kenya, after Abraham Kibiwot’s victory in the steeplechase in the morning session. The world and Olympic finalist triumphed in 8:11.15, fending off a solid challenge from India’s Avinash Sable, who broke his own national record with 8:11.20.

World silver medalist Camryn Rogers dominated the hammer, although the Canadian had a nervous start to the final after opening with two fouls. She did, however, register a valid throw in the third round, sending her hammer 74.08m. It remained the best throw in the final, although she threw farther in qualifying with a Games record 74.68m. 2018 champion Julia Ratcliffe finished second with 69.63m.

In the men’s event, Nick Miller successfully defended his title but had to work hard to get it. He overcame fouls with his first two throws, landed a safe effort of 69.04m in round three, then sent his hammer 76.43m in round four. Canada’s Ethan Katzberg came within seven centimeters of that mark on the next lap, but Miller held on to the lead until the end.

Like Miller, Jamaica’s Janieve Russell became another straight winner. She retained her 400m hurdles title in 54.14 against compatriot Shiann Salmon (54.47) and at one point it looked like Jamaica would win a medal, but South Africa’s Zeney van der Walt came in at the end to pass Rushell Clayton and take the bronze. in 54.47, just two thousandths of a second behind Salmon.

Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands also successfully defended his men’s title. The 25-year-old won comfortably in 48.93 against Jamaican Jaheel Hyde (49.78).

On a good day for the defending champions, Jemima Montag triumphed in the women’s 10,000m walk. The Australian won by more than a minute in 42:34.30 while India’s Priyanka Goswani took silver in 43:38.83. Kenya’s Emily Ngii won the bronze medal in 43:50.86.

New world champion Eleanor Patterson was surprisingly beaten in the women’s high jump. The Australian clocked a record 1.92m, 10 centimeters below her winning height in Oregon, while Jamaica’s Lamara Distin won gold with 1.95m.

Jon Mulkeen for World Athletics