G1 eliminate eUnited from HCS NA Super in dominant fashion, securing top four





Championship Sunday at the HCS NA Super continues to highlight major changes to North America’s pecking order, as Gamers First secured the top four in the tournament with a crushing 3-0 sweep of eUnited in losers group quarter-finals. The rise of G1 inHalo InfiniteThe competitive scene of has been a major talking point since the team’s acquisition of ex-FaZe Clan star Bubu Dubu in June. After claiming victory in two different weeks of the HCS Open Series, analyst and fan predictions saw G1 make a significant impact on the NA Super this weekend. However, the complete dismantling of previous Grand Finals contender eUnited showed that G1 are aiming for even greater heights as Worlds approach. King of the Hill in Game 1 served as the mission statement for this goal, when G1 quickly developed an ever-growing lead over eUnited after the opening minutes. Control of the electric weapons remained firmly in the hands of G1 and Bubu Dubu, allowing the team to aggressively push into teamfights with an edge that allowed them to emerge victorious. With the Stalker Rifle, Bulldog, and Rocket Launcher constantly in his possession, Bubu Dubu topped the leaderboards as his team took a 4-1 victory, holding their own with 20 eliminations and a KDA of 13.3. The final stats screen also revealed another of G1’s strengths, with three players in double figures for assists as proof of their teamwork and one-game support system. That teamwork structure that served G1 so well in game one translated perfectly into games two and three. Aquarius Slayer seemed confidently held in the hands of G1 after the initial struggle for control, with eUnited relegated to reverse appearances on several occasions once positions of power were wrested from them. Flawless execution from G1 meant eUnited were unlikely to regain momentum in their favor, and what had started as a two-kill swing in favor of G1 at the 17-kill mark had grown to a 12 kill advantage by the 34 – kill mark. Manny was the main casualty of the G1 lockdown, picking up just five kills and 13 deaths by the end of the game. Suspector’s lack of total damage and him speaks volumes about G1’s control over the map and pacing. If they wanted any chance of a reverse sweep, eUnited needed to play big in Game 3 Oddball on Recharge. The urgent nature of their situation initially gave them the boost they needed, taking a significant lead over G1 in the first round. With three minutes remaining on the game clock, eUnited comfortably led 70-14. But as Game 2 proved, G1 weren’t one to make a mistake once they finally broke eUnited’s setup at Hydro. Gradually G1 grabbed the lead from eUnited until they took the lead with a stiff setup in Pipes. Stealing a first round that seemed to belong to eUnited, eUnited in the second round was relatively deflated, and G1 took full advantage to win the third game without losing a single round. G1’s Swish delivered an outstanding performance to secure victory for his team, finishing the match with over 1,000 more damage than any other player and with 27 kills overall. G1’s strength throughout the series was consistency across all four players, but when it came to stepping up, they were more than capable of handling the spotlight. G1 will face Cloud9 for a top-three chance, and with the momentum and confidence gained from their set against eUnited, the partnerless side have a good chance of causing a major upset and making a deep run in the Super.

