Michelle Keegan dazzles in a hot red wedding guest dress in never-before-seen photos



















07 August 2022 – 16:41 BST



Georgia Brown

Mark Wright's wife Michelle Keegan was the picture of elegance in a Reformation floral dress to attend sister-in-law Jessica Wright's wedding – shop her look

Anything Michelle Kegan door we want in our wardrobe, stat. the old Coronation Street the actress wore the ultimate wedding guest dress to attend her husband’s sister’s nuptials, Jessica Wrightas unpublished photos reveal. WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in a chic summer outfit for a casual lunch underneath Michelle’s sister-in-law took to Instagram to mark the one-year anniversary of her intimate wedding ceremony in England, posting never-before-seen snaps from the special day shared with husband William Lee-Kemp ahead of their sumptuous ceremony in Mallorca. Michelle, 35, looked stunning in a white wedding dress adorned with red flowers. Loading player… WATCH: Jess Wright and her bridesmaids steal the show before the wedding The glamorous star wore her shiny brunette tresses in an elegant low bun, allowing face-framing bangs to flow past her face, showcasing her natural beauty glow. Michelle accessorized with a pearl clutch and elegant pearl drop earrings. Delicious! Michelle donned a floral wedding guest dress ©Natalie Evans Photography Michelle’s dress is very similar to Reformation’s ‘Nikita’ ruffled georgette midi dress, but unfortunately the feminine and flattering dress is no longer purchased for the season and has since sold out. If you’re looking to recreate the Brassic actress’ stunning ensemble, Reformation’s Jasen Dress is a fitted bodice and waist long dress with a relaxed trumpet skirt. It has ruffles and tie straps, a timeless look perfect for turning heads this wedding season. WATCH: This cheap Reformation wedding dress is driving brides crazy STORE: 28 wedding guest outfit ideas: from beautiful dresses to chic jumpsuits Jasen dress, £300, Reformation BUY NOW Jessica wrote a heartfelt tribute to her special day on Instagram, writing: “On this day a year ago William and I performed our wedding ceremony in English at a quaint private church in our village and it was one of the most special moments of our lives, surrounded by our loved ones. “My grandpa walked me down the aisle, sadly my grandma was in the hospital, but it was also my sister @natalyawright_x’s 21st birthday which made the day even more special for me. Swipe until the end to see a little video of the day made by my beautiful sister-in-law @michkeegan. “Photographer @natalieevans_photography Thank you @lucasmarmitage for purchasing this beautiful dress for me too. Flowers from our local florist.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our HELLO! Send the newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.

