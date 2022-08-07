Fashion
Aaron Gate wins fourth Commonwealth Games gold in road cycling race
For a man with a distinctive mullet, being on the edge seems like the perfect place.
Yet Aaron Gate had to defy pain and prediction to become the first New Zealander to win four gold medals at a single Commonwealth Games, when he put in one of cycling’s most astonishing performances on road.
The 31-year-old won the men’s road race in defiant fashion on Monday morning (New Zealand time), beating a series of top-rated road specialists after displaying a lot of energy throughout the 160 race. km to Warwick.
Gate battled cramp in the closing stages on a hot Sunday and wasn’t sure he had enough energy left to make the winning shot.
I definitely had cramps a couple of times in those last two laps after all that movement,” Gate said.
I was like ooh, this one could just push me over the edge, and it was too late to try to catch up with hydration at that point.
Gate had won gold on the London track in the men’s individual pursuit, team pursuit and points race, then traveled to Birmingham to contest the individual time trial and road race with his New Zealand teammates.
I’ll be there to play a supporting role in the road race, but I really want to give the time trial a good shot too,” Gate said after his three velodrome wins.
He finished fourth in the time trial and it looked like that was where his medal quest would end.
But instead of playing second, third or fourth fiddle, Gate crushed the cymbals and jumped on the right breakaway early in the race with 14 rivals on a flat course.
However, he feared he was the only New Zealander in the lead group, describing it as a “very bad situation”, surrounded by English and South African rivals.
Gate was part of a group of four breakaways who were hauled off and as the heat continued he had to develop incalculable energy covering up further attempts by others to steal a lead that would eventually bring victory.
Often he was ahead of the hunt, and it seemed like he had nothing left to give at the end.
Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas of Wales pulled away with 2km to go, and it looked like the decisive move, but he too couldn’t stay away and Gate used his speed of track to pass Daryl Impey of South Africa and Finn Crockett of Scotland to win in a time of 3:28.29.
I was a bit nervous that when I started to open up my sprint my legs would lock up, but luckily I was able to ride the bike to the finish line.
I was literally on a knife edge to get to the line and just couldn’t believe it.
Few could, but four gold medals are now in the record books as irrefutable proof.
Most individual gold medals won by a New Zealand athlete at the Commonwealth Games:
4 Aaron Gate, 2022 Birmingham; men’s cycling individual pursuit, team pursuit, points race, road race.
3 Yvette Williams, 1954 Vancouver; women’s long jump, shot put, discus throw; Gary Anderson 1990Auckland; men’s cycling individual pursuit, team pursuit, 10-mile track race; Darren Liddel, 1998 Kuala Lumpur; Men’s Super Heavyweight Weightlifting Snatch, Clean and Jerk, Overall; Ellesse Andrews, 2022 Birmingham; female cycling individual sprint, team sprint, keirin.
