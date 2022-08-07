36 belts for women who want to step up their accessory game





Belts are the type of accessory that tends to go unnoticed. You may have an entire basket or drawer devoted to them at home, but more than likely they spend most of the time coiled together in a pile, curled rather than stretched around your waist. But not more! Pulling out a belt is the easiest way to add texture and intrigue to an everyday outfit. That could mean squeezing in a pair of sleek black pants with coordinating leather styling or accentuating the waistline of a bodycon dress with a draped chain. Either way, a belt has the power to put a whole new spin on a look you’ve worn a million times. So where do you start when it comes to buying belts? First, you want to make sure you’ve covered the basics. An elegant black or brown leather belt is a must in every woman’s closet. Many designer brands, from Gucci to Saint Laurent, have created their own iteration, finished with a logo buckle that, like a designer bag, can add a touch of luxury to casual ensembles. From there, you’ll want to consider belts that are less functional than design. A belt is ideal for layering a jacket or breaking up a dress. And to add a particularly on-trend touch to a look, consider a chain belt that will add a nice jingle to your stride. Ahead, find 36 belts that will help you up your accessory game. In this case, adopting the look is a breeze. Chain Belts While a chain belt isn’t necessarily the most practical iteration, it does serve to add glamor to both casual and dressy looks. Try layering a loose iteration over a sleek black dress, a simple jumpsuit with maximum impact. Jacquemus curb chain belt Missoma Baroque chain belt B-Low the Belt Maisie Chain Belt Waist tightening belts If you like to accentuate your true waistline, a belt that hits right in the middle is a great way to grab attention there. It can help break up outerwear into clumps or tame a bulky sweater or loose dress. Frame Timeless Buckle Belt Bottega Veneta Horsebit Buckle Belt Black and brown Lina wide buckle belt Sergio Hudson Signature Buckle Belt Loewe Gate Tied Belt Brown leather belts A simple brown leather belt is a must have on hand, especially if your style is particularly neutral. A brown belt has a softer feel than black and is great for mixing with natural materials like a raffia bag or cork wedge sandals. Andersons croc effect belt Rag and Bone Rebound Suede Belt Classic black belts There is no proven base like a classic black belt. This piece is often overlooked, but designers have created a range of iterations that, while simple, have an elegance that will convince you to invest in your work wardrobe (and for casual occasions too). Alexander McQueen Melted Buckle Leather Belt Acne Studios Deconstructed Belt Thin Saint Laurent logo belt Utility-inspired belts So you’ve already covered the fashion basics, now is the time to consider adding something with a little edge, maybe something utilitarian inspired? Belts are meant to be practical, after all. Durable fabrics, textures, and even belt bags are options to consider. Better yet, opt for a style with a buckle inspired by a backpack or seatbelt. Off-White industrial belt Bag Jacquemus Banana Meunier Clever belts Whether crocheted or woven with thick threads, belts that exude handmade and craftsmanship will add an artisanal touch to your look. These styles aren’t just for modern-day bohemians; they even look better when paired with a sleek urban look. It’s all about contrast. Medallion belt Maryam Nassir Zadeh Tory Burch braided raffia belt Wrap belt Johanna Ortiz Belt Valencia Andres Otalora

