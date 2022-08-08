Blue Jays win controversially, earn split series with 3-2 victory – BlueJaysNation

Never in doubt, huh?

The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Sunday afternoon in what seemed to be an all-day game. There was a bit of everything, including a controversial call in the top of the 10th inning which will be discussed in the coming days. This will be the perfect time for Twitter’s referees to make their views known. Let’s go ahead and break this down:

With Whit Merrifield as a ghost runner at second base, Santiago Espinal moved him to third with a fly ball to right center. The next hitter, Cavan Biggio, swung aggressively on the first pitch, lifting the ball into shallow left field. Merrifield scored and ran, but Tim Beckhams knocked Merrifield down at home plate. It was close, but Merrifields’ leading foot hit Twins catcher Gary Sanchez before he could touch home plate. As the field call was over, it was apparent that Sanchez was not allowing a slippery path for Merrifield. Referees looked at him at John Schneider’s request and ruled Merrifield safe.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was furious, as was the rest of the Twins crowd. It ruined an opportunity for his team to win the game, and as Dan Shulman pointed out on the show, had it been the other way around, John Schneider would have been angry as well. The Jays were leading 3-2, and Schneider gave Romano another chance to stop him. Romano retired the team and the Jays escaped with the victory.

Gary Snchez was called out for blocking plate after exam and Rocco Baldelli was LIVID That would hold like the winning race pic.twitter.com/jeHoVuBkcT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 7, 2022

The explanation we just got from MLB said replay officials believe Sanchez’s moves into foul territory (i.e. in the path of the runner) were not in reaction. to the trajectory of the ball, i.e. he didn’t have to do that/be there to catch the ball. #blue jays —Dan Shulman (@DShulman_ESPN) August 7, 2022

*exhales* So how did we get here?

Kevin Gausman took the start this afternoon. Gausman’s last start against the Twins was in June at Rogers Center, and it wasn’t exciting, to say the least. The Jays’ defense didn’t help him with a few infield errors, but the Twins pounced on him for 9 hits and five runs (3 earned.

Today, Gausman has rewritten the narrative. He put zeros on all levels. He pitched six innings, allowing five hits, no runs, no walks and five strikeouts.

As good as Gausman was, it’s the 2022 Blue Jays! Yimi Garcia gave up a point in the 8th and Jordan Romano gave up a point in the 9th to tie the game. Adding to the point of game length, Romano faced nine batters in two innings. The fact that he only gave up one run was unbelievable.

Luis Arrez and Jorge Polanco continued to be sore down the side, going 5 for 10 today between the pair, including Arraez’s equalizer in the 9th.

Bo Bichette continued his tear to start the month of August. He hit an RBI double in the second inning to score Teoscar Hernandez in the 2nd inning. Bichette was 6 for 15 for the series, in which he was moved to 5th place in the lineup. A productive Bichette is exactly what the Jays need at this time of year, so if that roster spot serves him well, he should stay there.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added to the lead with an RBI single in the 3rd, but the Twins pitcher held the Jays down until the 10th.

It was a win the Jays really needed, given the Yankees have been slipping the past few weeks, and the Jays’ last two losses have both been unbearable to watch. They’ll be looking to kick off their next series on the right foot tomorrow, as they begin a showdown with the Trash Birds. Yusei Kikuchi gets the nod against Jordan Lyles.

One final note: going back to your closest one who just blew a save is a big step up. Schneider deserves some credit for instilling that confidence in Romano to fire him in the 10th.