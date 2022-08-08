Media Watch: Didier Drogba to present this year’s Ballon d’Or, Jose Mourinho linked with Real Madrid return, Tammy Abraham explains his shoe fashion sense | News | Official site

In our look at the latest Chelsea-related media news, Chelsea legend Didier Drogba will co-host the Ballon d’Or ceremony in December, former Blues manager Jose Mourinho is linked with a return to Real Madrid and Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount answer unusual questions about Football Focus Honesty Cards.

These stories are examples taken from external media sources. They do not represent the views or position of Chelsea Football Club.

Drogba will co-host and present the Ballon d’Or

Goal.com reports that Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has been chosen as France Footballs’ Ballon d’Or ambassador and will co-host the awards ceremony later this year.

Along with his hosting duties, the former Les Bleus striker will also present the trophy to the winner of the annual prize in Paris on December 2.

I feel honored to present this prestigious award. I see it as a recognition of my career and its exemplary character, the 41-year-old said in a statement.

Although Drogba has never won the award, he was nominated eight times between 2004 and 2012 and finished fourth in 2007.

I would have liked to do better but this fourth place is a great reward, he added.

Mourinho linked with Madrid return

According to The Sun, Jose Mourinho could return to Real Madrid for a second spell, six years after leaving the Spanish club to return to Chelsea.

The report says Real president Florentino Perez could turn to Mourinho if the club part ways with Zinedine Zidane, who is under pressure after a 3-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Perez has long made it clear he regrets his decision to allow Mourinho to leave after three seasons in which his struggles with Barcelona turned La Liga into a war game, the report says.

But the Real chief has retained a relationship with Mourinho and his entourage and believes the Portuguese is the only man capable of bringing the club back into balance.

Mourinho was reportedly ousted in 2013 after a locker room uprising led by Sergio Ramos.

Ramos was one of the key figures in the dressing room who turned on Mourinho during his last spell at the Bernabeu, alongside Iker Casillas, Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe, the report adds.

The Spanish centre-back, however, is the only one left at the club, and his absence from Paris – the consequence of the extra match ban he picked up for boasting a deliberate yellow card in the first leg against Ajax last season – assured him took some of the criticism for a loss he wasn’t a part of.

The Special One have made no secret of their desire to return to management, despite being hired by Sky Sports as a Premier League pundit.

And with Zidane seemingly out of ideas and faith, one more defeat could see the former Chelsea and Inter boss back in the Real dugout.

Abraham and Mount play honesty cards

Tammy Abraham was brought in to explain his reason for wearing sliders and socks together when he appeared with Mason Mount in a lighthearted segment on BBC Football Focus.

The pair were answering quirky questions during the Honesty Cards segment when Mount picked a card that read: Why are sliders and socks a thing?

Clearly tickled, the midfielder pointed to Abraham’s feet to show the striker wearing the two offending items.

Abraham wasn’t embarrassed, however, when he replied: The sliders are comfortable and I don’t like exposing my toes when it’s cold.

Meanwhile, Mount revealed his fondness for a costumed superhero when asked who he’d like to swap lives with for a day.

Should he be human? Well, it could be like Spiderman, can you imagine that? he has answered.

Asked about the weirdest thing a teammate has done in his home, Abraham revealed how Trevoh Chalobah once fell asleep on his floor.

I looked and he was sleeping on the floor – while he was still on the phone, he said.