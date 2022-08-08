Fashion
Save 30% on Celebrity-Approved Activewear Now
If you can’t wait to try External voices’ line of Instagram-famous and celebrity-approved sportswear, now is your chance. The cult athletics and leisure brand is offering rare discounts on leggings, shorts, tops and more, but only for the next two days.
Through tomorrow august 8, you can save 30% on all categories at Outdoor Voices. Included in the sale are tons of best Men’s and Women’s styles and some of our all time favorite pieces. For even more savings, enjoy free shipping with all purchases of $75 or more.
A top choice is the Outdoor Voices Sports Dress, down $100 to just $70 at checkout. Available in tons of fun colors and patterns, the lightweight dress features adjustable straps and built-in spandex shorts with handy side pockets. When we put the popular dress to the testwe particularly liked the athletic fit and moisture-wicking qualities, making it a perfect choice for yoga, Pilates, hiking and other low-impact activities.
The All-Clad VIP Factory Seconds sale is back: Here are the 10 best deals you can buy now
Back-to-school offers: Shop over 55 back-to-school bestsellers at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy
Ideal for running errands or going to the gym, the Outdoor VoicesRelay 3 inch short can be yours for just $33.60 right now, a savings of $14.40. Made with quick-drying fabric, the popular shorts come in an assortment of modern hues and feature a concealed zip pocket so you can keep your most valuable items close at hand. Although the baggy shorts do not include an inner liner, our tester said they were “incredibly lightweight and have a flattering curve around the upper thigh”.
With celebrities like Lizzo and Hailey Bieber sporting Outdoor Voices Activewear, the most popular pieces sell out quickly. For star-worthy activewear, shop the two-day sale while you still can.
