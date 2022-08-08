27 of Cher’s best vintage fashion moments





Dear in 1968 | GETTY CHER IS a certified style icon. From his unexpected grand appearance in Mamma Mia: here we go again, to her 2022 “Chersace” campaign, the multi-hyphenated star never fails to make a statement. And while Cher’s modern looks can shock and inspire, it’s safe to say that it’s her vintage outfits that have established her as one of pop culture’s fashion greats. As a result, BAZAAR rounded up 27 of Cher’s best sartorial moments from decades past. Related: 12 Outfits That Prove Princess Diana Was A True Fashion Icon dear 1 1960 GETTY 1 1960 Sonny and Cher posing outdoors in striped and paisley boho suits. 2 1960 GETTY 2 1960 Alongside Sonny Bono in a sequined two-piece set. 3 1966 MICHAEL OCHS/GETTY ARCHIVES 3 1966 Cher wears her hair pin-straight with a textured, bulbous coat. 4 1966 GETTY 4 1966 Wearing sparkling metallic pants and a matching sequined top for a performance in Italy with Sonny Bono. 5 1970 GETTY 5 1970 Wearing white hoop earrings, a blue tube top and a printed skirt in a promotional photo for The Sonny and Cher Show 6 1972 CBS/GETTY PHOTO ARCHIVE 6 1972 In a dress adorned with flowers for a portrait session on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour. seven 1972 GETTY seven 1972 In a feathered headdress and a crystallized bodysuit on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour. 8 1972 GETTY 8 1972 Wear a two-piece floral outfit and earrings during the show. 9 1972 GETTY 9 1972 In a dress cut out for a portrait session during the The Sonny and Cher Show years. ten 1972 GETTY ten 1972 She poses for a photo in a sparkly purple dress. 11 1973 GETTY 11 1973 Showing off her abs in a two-piece outfit and fur coat while attending the Golden Globes with Sonny. 12 1973 GETTY 12 1973 In a sparkling gold two-piece set and hoop earrings at the 45th Annual Academy Awards alongside Sonny Bono. 13 1974 GETTY 13 1974 Wear a heart print crop top and sequined pants for a segment on the Sonny and Cher To display. 14 1974 GETTY 14 1974 In a floral-print sheer bra, skirt and Oscar-matching accessories. 15 1974 GETTY 15 1974 Arriving at the 1974 Met Gala alongside Bob Mackie in the nude dress that inspired a red carpet trend decades later. The feathered and jewel-encrusted look was designed by Mackie. Related: The naked dress will never be controversial, and that’s all its appeal 16 1975 DARLENE HAMMOND / GETTY 16 1975 She holds a cigarette while posing in a criss-cross sequin halter top and fur-trimmed quilted coat. 17 1977 GETTY 17 1977 Attend a dinner party in a blue and gold glitter look. 18 1978 GETTY 18 1978 Wearing another of her famous Bob Mackie creations for a portrait session. 19 1983 GETTY 19 1983 In a sparkly dress and rainbow makeup at the Oscars. 20 1984 GETTY 20 1984 With Val Kilmer in a nude sequin dress at the Oscars. 21 1985 GETTY 21 1985 Attending the 1985 Met Gala in another Bob Mackie look. 22 1986 GETTY 22 1986 For one of her most memorable and iconic red carpet looks of all time, Cher wore a sparkly showgirl-inspired two-piece ensemble and a chunky Bob Mackie headgear to the Oscars because the Academy won’t. hadn’t taken her as a serious actress. 23 1987 GETTY 23 1987 On stage in her signature cutout bodysuit and leather jacket. 24 1988 GETTY 24 1988 In a “God Save NYC” blazer and a Sonny Bono political button in New York. 25 1988 GETTY 25 1988 In a sparkling design by Bob Mackie at the Oscars, winner of Best Actress for her role in Dreamer. 26 1991 GETTY 26 1991 In a black corset, purple blazer and no pants in Los Angeles with boyfriend Rob Camilletti. 27 1991 GETTY 27 1991 Film a scene for The player with Peter Gallagher in a red sequin dress and tassel earrings. A version of this article originally appeared on Harper’s Bazaar.

