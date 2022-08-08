Fashion
27 of Cher’s best vintage fashion moments
CHER IS a certified style icon.
From his unexpected grand appearance in Mamma Mia: here we go again, to her 2022 “Chersace” campaign, the multi-hyphenated star never fails to make a statement.
And while Cher’s modern looks can shock and inspire, it’s safe to say that it’s her vintage outfits that have established her as one of pop culture’s fashion greats. As a result, BAZAAR rounded up 27 of Cher’s best sartorial moments from decades past.
dear
1
1960
1
1960
Sonny and Cher posing outdoors in striped and paisley boho suits.
2
1960
2
1960
Alongside Sonny Bono in a sequined two-piece set.
3
1966
3
1966
Cher wears her hair pin-straight with a textured, bulbous coat.
4
1966
4
1966
Wearing sparkling metallic pants and a matching sequined top for a performance in Italy with Sonny Bono.
5
1970
5
1970
Wearing white hoop earrings, a blue tube top and a printed skirt in a promotional photo for The Sonny and Cher Show
6
1972
6
1972
In a dress adorned with flowers for a portrait session on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour.
seven
1972
seven
1972
In a feathered headdress and a crystallized bodysuit on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour.
8
1972
8
1972
Wear a two-piece floral outfit and earrings during the show.
9
1972
9
1972
In a dress cut out for a portrait session during the The Sonny and Cher Show years.
ten
1972
ten
1972
She poses for a photo in a sparkly purple dress.
11
1973
11
1973
Showing off her abs in a two-piece outfit and fur coat while attending the Golden Globes with Sonny.
12
1973
12
1973
In a sparkling gold two-piece set and hoop earrings at the 45th Annual Academy Awards alongside Sonny Bono.
13
1974
13
1974
Wear a heart print crop top and sequined pants for a segment on the Sonny and Cher To display.
14
1974
14
1974
In a floral-print sheer bra, skirt and Oscar-matching accessories.
15
1974
15
1974
Arriving at the 1974 Met Gala alongside Bob Mackie in the nude dress that inspired a red carpet trend decades later. The feathered and jewel-encrusted look was designed by Mackie.
16
1975
16
1975
She holds a cigarette while posing in a criss-cross sequin halter top and fur-trimmed quilted coat.
17
1977
17
1977
Attend a dinner party in a blue and gold glitter look.
18
1978
18
1978
Wearing another of her famous Bob Mackie creations for a portrait session.
19
1983
19
1983
In a sparkly dress and rainbow makeup at the Oscars.
20
1984
20
1984
With Val Kilmer in a nude sequin dress at the Oscars.
21
1985
21
1985
Attending the 1985 Met Gala in another Bob Mackie look.
22
1986
22
1986
For one of her most memorable and iconic red carpet looks of all time, Cher wore a sparkly showgirl-inspired two-piece ensemble and a chunky Bob Mackie headgear to the Oscars because the Academy won’t. hadn’t taken her as a serious actress.
23
1987
23
1987
On stage in her signature cutout bodysuit and leather jacket.
24
1988
24
1988
In a “God Save NYC” blazer and a Sonny Bono political button in New York.
25
1988
25
1988
In a sparkling design by Bob Mackie at the Oscars, winner of Best Actress for her role in Dreamer.
26
1991
26
1991
In a black corset, purple blazer and no pants in Los Angeles with boyfriend Rob Camilletti.
27
1991
27
1991
Film a scene for The player with Peter Gallagher in a red sequin dress and tassel earrings.
A version of this article originally appeared on Harper’s Bazaar.
