Trans man refuses to wear a dress to his friends’ wedding
An 18-year-old took to Reddit to share his story of a falling out he had with his friend’s fiancé over what he was planning to wear to their wedding.
The man, who is transgender, sparked a feud with his friend’s fiancé when he refused to wear a dress to their wedding.
Her friend’s fiancé told her to wear a dress or not come to the wedding.
The man shared his story on the subreddit threadr/AmItheAhole (AITA), seeking other users’ opinions on the situation and wondering if he was wrong to decline.
Users had the choice of giving him a Youre the A-hole (YTA) rating if they thought he was wrong or a Not the A-hole (NTA) rating if they thought he was not. .
The bride asked the trans man to wear a dress to the wedding, despite her discomfort.
The argument over wedding attire began after the man sent his friend, the groom and his fiancé a photo of the outfit he planned to wear.
His friend’s fiancé came back to him and told him he couldn’t wear a suit and tie to the event.
At first I assumed she meant they wanted the men to be in tuxes so I asked her what color she wanted it as I don’t own one and don’t want to buy something for that I can’t wear it, the man wrote.
After not getting a response from his friend’s fiancée after a week, he followed her.
She replied that he could not wear a suit or tuxedo to the wedding.
Confused by what she meant, the man asked her what she wanted him to wear.
She said she wanted the woman to wear dresses.
I assumed she thought I was coming with a girlfriend so I told her I wasn’t with anyone so it will just be me, the man wrote.
She replied saying are you thick or something?! You! I was talking about you! You are a girl whether you like it or not! You will wear a dress to my wedding or you won’t come!
The man felt extremely hurt by his friend’s fiancé, so he told his friend about it.
His friend told him that he had already spoken with his fiancée and that he wanted to please her and asked the man if he would suck him just once?
The man told his friend that since he identified as a man, he would come to the wedding dressed as such, so he wouldn’t be wearing a dress.
The groom showed the answer to his fiancé, and the fiancé fired back at the man, asking him why he had to make such a big deal and that it was a day.
When the man refused to back down, his friend’s fiancé ordered him not to come to the wedding.
I want to see my friend get married and he wants me there so I’ll go in costume whether he likes it or not, the man concluded.
Many Redditors declared the man “NTA”.
They thought he had the right to attend the wedding in whatever attire he felt comfortable with.
NTA. Your gender shouldn’t even be part of the conversation. You should be able to wear whatever makes you feel comfortable. Will she deny Aunt Margaret access if she chooses to wear a pantsuit? one user commented.
Others criticized the man’s friend and his fiancés’ transphobic attitudes towards him.
NTA please stay away from them. They don’t accept who you are, don’t try to please them just because of their special day. If they really want “you” there, they have to agree to you wearing a suit, another user wrote.
The man updated the thread, saying his friend had spoken to him since he shared his story and wanted him to come to the wedding, but the man said he didn’t feel right. comfortable attending the wedding with people who treated him like his friend’s fiancé. .
Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango covering entertainment and news, self, love and relationships.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
