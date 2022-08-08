Connect with us

Trans man refuses to wear a dress to his friends' wedding

8 mins ago

An 18-year-old took to Reddit to share his story of a falling out he had with his friend’s fiancé over what he was planning to wear to their wedding.

The man, who is transgender, sparked a feud with his friend’s fiancé when he refused to wear a dress to their wedding.

Her friend’s fiancé told her to wear a dress or not come to the wedding.

The man shared his story on the subreddit threadr/AmItheAhole (AITA), seeking other users’ opinions on the situation and wondering if he was wrong to decline.

Users had the choice of giving him a Youre the A-hole (YTA) rating if they thought he was wrong or a Not the A-hole (NTA) rating if they thought he was not. .

The bride asked the trans man to wear a dress to the wedding, despite her discomfort.

The argument over wedding attire began after the man sent his friend, the groom and his fiancé a photo of the outfit he planned to wear.

His friend’s fiancé came back to him and told him he couldn’t wear a suit and tie to the event.

At first I assumed she meant they wanted the men to be in tuxes so I asked her what color she wanted it as I don’t own one and don’t want to buy something for that I can’t wear it, the man wrote.

After not getting a response from his friend’s fiancée after a week, he followed her.

