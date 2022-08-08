Kesha leaves little to the imagination in a see-through black dress as she dines out with her mom in Santa Monica

Kesha left little to the imagination as she went to dinner on Saturday in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 35-year-old showed off every inch of her curves in a sheer black mesh dress, which highlighted her tummy and toned legs.

The sexy dress featured a boat neckline, midi hemline and long lace-up sleeves.

The Praying singer wore only black panties under the revealing dress, which offered a risque view of her bust and behind.

Kesha styled her hair in a high bun and completed the look with natural-looking makeup and black pumps.

She used a black silk dress as a coat for the chilly evening.

The Easy Electric podcast actress met her mother, Pebe Sebert, 66, and a friend for a meal at popular restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

The singer-songwriter wore a flowing white caftan and black slippers for the evening with his famous daughter.

The Tennessee native has written for artists such as Dolly Parton and Joe Sun.

She has co-written many songs with Kesha over the years, including Hymn and Learn To Let Go.

She also helped produce the album Rainbow.

A friend joined the mother-daughter duo, opting to wear a black mini, leather coat and chunky-soled shoes.

Kesha’s reality show, Conjuring Kesha, released the season finale on Friday.

The singer-turned-ghost hunter starred in six episodes in which she and a friend would join paranormal experts to search for the unknown. The Discovery+ show was not well received by fans who gave it 43% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The singer can currently be heard on Grandson’s song, Drop Dead, with Travis Barker as the featured artist.