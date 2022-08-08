Fashion
Kesha leaves little to the imagination in a see-through black dress as she dines out with her mom in Santa Monica
Kesha leaves little to the imagination in a skin-tight black dress as she joins her mom and a friend for dinner in Santa Monica
Kesha left little to the imagination as she went to dinner on Saturday in Santa Monica, Calif.
The 35-year-old showed off every inch of her curves in a sheer black mesh dress, which highlighted her tummy and toned legs.
The sexy dress featured a boat neckline, midi hemline and long lace-up sleeves.
Pure design: Kesha, 35, left very little to the imagination in a sheer black dress as she stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday with her mother and a friend
The Praying singer wore only black panties under the revealing dress, which offered a risque view of her bust and behind.
Kesha styled her hair in a high bun and completed the look with natural-looking makeup and black pumps.
She used a black silk dress as a coat for the chilly evening.
Company: The Praying singer wore only black panties under the revealing dress, which offered a breathtaking view of her bust and behind
Sexy: The sexy dress featured a boat neckline, midi hemline and long lace-up sleeves
Lingerie: In keeping with the sexy theme of the outfit, Kesha used a black silk dress as her coat for the evening
The Easy Electric podcast actress met her mother, Pebe Sebert, 66, and a friend for a meal at popular restaurant Giorgio Baldi.
The singer-songwriter wore a flowing white caftan and black slippers for the evening with his famous daughter.
The Tennessee native has written for artists such as Dolly Parton and Joe Sun.
Dinner with mum: The Easy Electric podcast actress met her mother, Pebe Sebert, 66, for a meal at popular restaurant Giorgio Baldi
Talented: Kesha's mother, Pebe Sebert, is a talented singer and songwriter. She wrote for Dolly Parton, Joe Sun and Kesha
She has co-written many songs with Kesha over the years, including Hymn and Learn To Let Go.
She also helped produce the album Rainbow.
A friend joined the mother-daughter duo, opting to wear a black mini, leather coat and chunky-soled shoes.
Friend: A friend met the artist True Colors and her mother for dinner at the Italian restaurant
Season finale: Kesha's reality show Conjuring Kesha released the season finale on Friday
Kesha’s reality show, Conjuring Kesha, released the season finale on Friday.
The singer-turned-ghost hunter starred in six episodes in which she and a friend would join paranormal experts to search for the unknown. The Discovery+ show was not well received by fans who gave it 43% on Rotten Tomatoes.
The singer can currently be heard on Grandson’s song, Drop Dead, with Travis Barker as the featured artist.
Drop Dead: Kesha's vocalist can currently be heard on Grandson's song, Drop Dead, with Travis Barker as the featured artist
