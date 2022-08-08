The Charlotte-based fashion designer is dropping a modest line of streetwear | Culture





For Muslim women across the country, modest fashion has come a long way over the past two decades, with new offerings popping up every year. The ASOS fashion market now has its own modest fashion intervaland hijabi-founded businesses like High Hijab, Vela scarves and Veiled Collection offer styles in neutral tones and materials for all occasions and climates. Charlotte-based company Unheard of Hijabi is the newest brand to cater to Muslim women, selling everything from edgy scarves to ultra-versatile track skirts on its digital storefront, combining modest fashion and streetwear for a Y2K feel. After drawing attention to her own headscarf, founder Kowsar Sheikh began designing uniquely patterned headscarves with the aim of helping young hijabis feel comfortable and confident in their modesty. For me personally, I would wear a certain outfit and I would wear a hijab, and it was so bland and it didn’t look good or it didn’t make it stand out, Sheikh said. I feel like wearing different designs of hijab, it makes me so unique and makes me love hijab even more. Along with outside help with photo editorials and fabric printing, Sheikh is the mastermind behind the business, designing her own website, posting regularly to cultivate Unheard of Hijabi’s social media presence, and filling in herself. the orders. I have times when I get a lot of orders, but I do it myself, Sheikh said. Honestly, I don’t think I’ve gotten to the point where I need to hire people because it’s not like thousands of packages or hundreds of packages, but I’m excited to get to this. Right now it’s just a few, sometimes I get 30, 50, maybe 100, but it wouldn’t be in a day, it would be like a week. Unheard of Hijabi has grown significantly since the brand launched in August 2021, with a large following on instagram and ICT Tac and attention from hijabi influencers and online publications like HypeBae. Sheikh’s next goal is to foster potential collaborations. I really see my brand getting really big and really being out there and so collaborating with different brands or having brands invest in the brand and the idea and everything, I feel like it could honestly be huge , Sheikh said. Sheikhs’ favorite collection so far has been its limited edition cashmere scarves, featuring stylish black and white colorways with contrasting abayas against a cityscape in the brand’s product campaigns. We just went to a small part of town and took pictures and I feel like it really took off,” Sheikh said. [I] kept it very simple, making the hijab stand out, making it the main point, without having an extra look. But for the other collections, especially the color collections, I try to [style] with actual outfits so people can see what he looks like and people can see how he’s styled. To follow Unheard of Hijabi follow their instagram or consult their website. Shop their new collection available for pre-order now, a two-piece fleece tracksuit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.technicianonline.com/culture/charlotte-based-fashion-designer-drops-modest-streetwear-range/article_66d9d764-16b5-11ed-a001-afca15fbe321.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos