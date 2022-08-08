Kate Middleton’s Most Memorable Evening Dress Was Just Copied By Another Royal



















August 07, 2022 – 2:50 p.m. BST



Georgia Brown

The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the best-dressed royal ladies, so it’s no surprise that her fashion influence has a ripple effect on fans and other royals alike. WATCH: Kate Middleton wears her favorite evening dress for a special occasion again – and look at her shoes! The wife of Prince William Memorably wore her royalty-endorsed It-girl brand The Vampire’s Wife ‘Falconetti’ dress on multiple occasions. The iridescent forest green number features half sleeves with a subtle ruffle trim, a scoop neckline, a ruffled skirt and an all over metallic sheen – the ultimate ensemble. Loading player… WATCH: Kate Middleton’s best outfits of the past ten years On Saturday, photographs emerged on Twitter of Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway attending her brother’s 60th birthday party. Looking down on the picture of elegance, the 48-year-old royal stepped out in a dazzling metallic dress in a royal navy hue. Complete with sheer ruffled sleeves, a waisted bodice and a figure-enhancing ruffled hem, the Crown Princess certainly turned heads in the glitzy range. SEE: Kate Middleton’s most popular dress for rent revealed – and it costs a lot less than you think Last week, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway attended a birthday party held on the 60th birthday of Per Høiby (Mette-Marit’s brother) privately at the club. rowing Norwegian students in Oslo. pic.twitter.com/HQ3EgVPpxP — Tilda A. (@TildaAng) August 6, 2022 The royal looked amazing in the metallic royal blue dress Mette-Marit wore her icy blonde hair in a naturally sleek style, accessorized with vibrant striped heels and a bold “evil eye” clutch from Tags Evolution. Do you recognize her gothic ‘Cinderella’ dress? That’s because it’s also from The Vampire’s Wife and has almost the exact same silhouette as Kate’s iconic “Falconetti” dress from the same brand. Duchess Kate wore the famous The Vampire’s Wife dress in Ireland Royal fashion fans were quick to react to the Crown Princess’ statement dress, with many #duchessofcambridgestyle comments under a post shared with @royalfashionpolice on Instagram. “I loooove this vampire woman dress of all colors!” one fan commented, while another wrote, “Vampire’s wife is doing well thanks to the royal ladies.” RENT THE DUCHESS KATE DRESS Rent Kate’s dress, By rotation GET THE CROWN PRINCESS METTE-MARIT LOOK Praise the look of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Hooray “Love the way she wears that dress! The contrasting pumps, the sparkly bag, the simple hair and makeup,” added a third fan. Duchess Kate and Crown Princess Mette-Marit aren’t the only royal ladies rocking the vampy fashion label. Earlier this year, Princess Beatrice looked radiant in a fabulous floral mini dress from the brand, adorned with pink flowers. Featuring romantic gathered sleeves adorned with elegant ruffles and laced with a feminine ruffled hem, Beatrice stood out on center court as she joined husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up for our newsletter to get all our celebrity and royalty news straight to your inbox. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

