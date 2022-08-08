Brad Pitt can wear a skirt but my younger brother can’t. This must change





When my little brother was little, he loved to play dress up. He asked my sisters and me to paint his nails and do his makeup. Sometimes we gave her a dress to wear to participate in the family karaoke contests we held in the living room. He almost always won, in part because of biased judgment on our mother’s part. He loved to sing, especially dramatic and difficult-to-perform ballads. And he wasn’t shy about it in fourth grade, he sang the pop rock band Panic! At Discotheques Death of a Single person in his school competition.

But when he entered middle school, his attire and interests completely changed. Now he wouldn’t be caught dead in a robe. He likes basketball, rap and girls.

I told him about this change. He explained that he no longer likes to sing or wear women’s clothes because it’s weird and socially unacceptable. He fears what his friends, especially his male friends, will think of him. Meanwhile, in pop culture, famous heterosexual men seem to be embracing the feminine, at least when it comes to clothing. Bad Bunny wears dresses, Seth Rogen wears acrylic nails, and late last month Brad Pitt donned a skirt at the premiere of his new movie. This all comes at a time when drag queens, usually gay men who dress in extremely feminine clothes and perform, have gone from a niche in society to a cultural mainstay, with several drag-themed TV shows drag like RuPauls Drag Race and Generation Drag attracting millions of viewers. That men in TV and movies are more comfortable breaking gender norms than the average boy makes sense. Famous artists are usually rewarded for their counterculture with increased publicity, which can lead to increased influence and consumption of their work. But breaking celebrity norms can also do something else: de-stigmatize and normalize previously taboo topics. Drag Race contestants often talk about how their fanbase has changed over the shows’ existence, seeing more and more crowds at live events filled with teenage girls and boys dressed in drag, alongside their parents. But despite these indicators of progress, we’re still not at the point where most boys feel comfortable breaking gender norms. It’s easy to see why. According to a 2017 study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health, compared to girls, adolescent boys are more likely to be physically bullied, teased by other boys, and name-called for breaking gender norms, especially when it comes to gender. dress and beauty. This backlash does not end when boys become men. Research has shown that people tend to dislike men who don’t conform to gender norms. Atypical men (eg, modest, non-dominant) are also seen as less competent than men who conform to more stereotypical masculine norms. In the media, these men have long been the butt of jokes, for example, the nurse character Ben Stillers in the 2000 film Meet the Parents, or more recently the 2021 Netflix film Love Hard, which draws on a long story. racist tropes against Asian men’s sexual desirability for Jimmy O Yangs character alongside his poor job performance and dreams of pursuing a non-traditional career in candle making. Think back to your own adolescence. Was there ever a time when you wanted to do something that violated gender norms, whether it was changing the way you dress, changing your hairstyle, or joining a club or activity? Were you discouraged or ridiculed and quit right away? You’re not alone. So much joy, talent and creativity was wasted because little boys were told, either by someone or by society, to be more of a man. As a result, the world has probably lost many stay-at-home dads, kindergarten teachers, nurses, and dancers. Boys should be free to pursue their interests and be themselves without their masculinity being controlled. Although there has not been much, if any, research on how conforming to standards of dress and appearance affects boys’ mental health, we do know that conforming to strict standards of masculinity such as emotional stoicism is linked to depression and probably contributes to the higher suicide rate among men. Encouraging boys and men to be themselves, even if it means breaking social norms, could help alleviate this mental health crisis.

The other day I texted my little brother to tell him that Brad Pitt was wearing a skirt. I encouraged him to start the trend at his school, to which he replied, what the hell is going on. Even with celebrity endorsements and encouragement from loved ones, boys (especially teens) may not feel comfortable breaking social norms. I will continue to support and encourage my brother in the way I know how, exposing him to counter-stereotypical men and questioning him about his interests and emotions until he finds the confidence to explore their interests and accept themselves. But if we want to help boys be themselves, it will take more than one-on-one support. It’s going to take a culture change. Sydney Garcia is a research coordinator at the Stanford Social Neuroscience Laboratory. This fall, she will begin her doctoral studies in social psychology at Princeton University.

