Abc’s crystal-infused capsule. presents three artists – WWD

Heather Haber and Remington Guest cut their teeth with the original Band of Outsiders, but didn’t make a splash until they founded Abc., short for Advisory Board Crystals, in 2015. Based in Los Angeles, the duo became known for their distinct crystal. -infused dye technique and handcrafted streetwear, and over the years they have collaborated with a number of art institutions, artists and companies including the Whitney Museum, Olafur Eliasson, Kenny Scharf, The Andy Foundation Warhol and Marvel. Their latest collaboration—Artist Recluse—features three partners: artist Elliott Hundley, Mattel’s Masters of the Universe/He-man, and Guess Jeans, and explores a time when serious creatives were more apt to lay low than shout their social media presence. The paint-splattered pieces are a key part of the collection. Hundley has reinvented the iconic ABC t-shirts. by sticking them with photographs and found objects and its sweatshirts by emblazoning them with an all-over print. Both also sport a chain-stitched info box and ABC’s holographic patch. The Mattel portion of the collection centers around the new Masters of the Universe Netflix series and imagines a reclusive artist living in California but working at Mattel in Japan. The saying “We have the power” is printed on trucker caps, and there are T-shirts featuring Evil-Lyn and The Sorceress, a He-man fighter, and a Skeletor camp shirt. The t-shirts feature a sheer glitter print, puff print, Mattel label and back embroidery. The hats are embroidered and include a Mattel tag, and the camp shirts feature screen-printed characters and layered sequin effects, puffy printed logo, Mattel tag, and Japanese logo text on the back. The Guess jacket quotes Henry David Thoreau’s mantra. For the Guess part of the Abc collection. offers a reinterpretation of a splatter studio artist’s wardrobe. Each piece is individually frayed and hand painted in LA and includes classic striped t-shirts, jeans in light indigo and faded black finishes, and a denim jacket with crocheted text, a custom patch on the back, a embroidery on the chest and a golden metal zipper. The message on the jacket, “Simplify, Simplify”, is inspired by Henry David Thoreau’s 1854 mantra which also served as an act of protest against the modern world and a future model for solitary artists. The collection retails for $50 to $425 and is available exclusively on the Advisory Board Crystals e-commerce site.

