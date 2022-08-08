Ariela Weinberg’s worst fashion disasters, ranked

Ariela Weinberg 90 day financing doesn’t make the best-dressed actor list for a reason, according to fans. Ariela, 31, moved to Ethiopia in 90 Day Fianc: The Other Way season 2 to have a baby with her then-boyfriend, Biniyam Shibre. The couple finally got married recently 90 day financing season 9 episode after Biniyams arrived in the United States Arielas spoiled his behavior on the TLC show and his hasty decisions often earned him a lot of criticism. But many viewers also admire Ariela for her complete transformation after giving birth to her son in 2019. However, Ariela’s weight loss journey may be remarkable, but her style still needs a makeover.
During 90 Day Fianc: The Other Way season 3, Ariela underwent cosmetic procedures on her face after returning to the United States. Many fans accused her of ruining her pretty look with plastic surgery, but she told viewers that all she did was Botox. She says the treatments have helped her smile more. with confidence and helped her overcome her long-standing problem with her temporomandibular joint (TMJ). Also, her face looked different because Ariela had lost a lot of weight breastfeeding her baby. She began to eat well and exercise while avoiding late night meals.
But it looks like Ariela can’t master the art of dressing well according to TLC viewers. While Ariela most often dressed simply and comfortably on social media, she started taking risks while filming the show. Fans wondered if it was because Ariela was wearing heels that she also walked differently on camera. “Why does she always dress like a 12 year old? fans seemed to be asking questions on online forums about the Princeton wife. If some thought that Ariela was dressed too casually in her previous seasons, after 90 day financing season 9, she was now accused of having done too much.
Ariela wears a Par-Tee dress to play golf
In May, Ariela shared an Instagram video of herself trying to be more athletic.Arielle confessed that growing up she was a girl who loved to read and do science experiments and how gym class was torture for her. Now that she is getting older, Ariela is trying her hand at sports and has decided to take golf off her to-do list. As she showed off her golfing skills, she was mocked for what she wore while doing it. You don’t dress like that to play golf or play putt puttan angry fan told Ariela. It’s kitten heels for me, someone else wrote with a laugh. Fans suggested that sneakers would have been more appropriate for what she was doing, but agreed that the blue of 90 day financing star Ariela’s velvet dress looked phenomenal on the New Jersey native.
Ariela mocks her Clueless outfit
Ariela might have wanted to dress to impress when she first met ex-husband Leandro Fosque in the US, but fans thought she ended up looking like a Wish version of Cher Horowitz from clueless in her checkered outfit. Reddit user Plastic_ElectricThe Arielas cropped jacket and shirt combination post received comments such as, Wiener dawn energy of you/erisbella and Did you also see the way she walked? clumsy AF of u/Socaura. Fans guessed that Ariela didn’t feel comfortable in the outfit herself. They wondered if reality TV star Arielas’ gait was affected by the recent fillers she had injected into her buttocks during a non-surgical Brazilian butt lift. The unflattering outfit was dismissed by most fans who also believe that Arielas is not used to walking in heels and that the shoes she wore were too big.
Ariela turns into a biker for a hot date
Redditor u/The_Chuckness88called out Ariela for wearing a club outfit to breakfast with Biniyam on 90 day financing. TLC Viewer u/FeelingAmoeba4839 commented “Lately her outfits look like she’s been clubbing and it’s 2009.They wondered if Ariela had taken any clothes out of her parent’s warehouse. zero sense of fashion. Not only did Ariela and Biniyam order breakfast burritos and not pancakes, but she also disappointed fans who generally liked the way she dressed in Ethiopia in traditional outfits. Ariela was advised to dress her age in 90 day financing fans, or maybe stick to the jeans and top combos she mostly wears on Instagram.
