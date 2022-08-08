Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indian men beat South Africa 3-2 to advance to hockey final





India will play the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and England in the final



Olympic bronze medalists India cruised to a hard-fought 3-2 win over South Africa to advance to the men’s Commonwealth Games hockey final here on Saturday. Abhishek (20th minute), Mandeep Singh (28th) and Jugraj Singh (58th) scored for India, while South Africa’s goals came from the sticks of Ryan Julius (33rd) and Mustapha Cassiem (59th) . Based on the form and rankings, we expected it to be a cakewalk for India, but it didn’t turn out that way, thanks to South African goalkeeper Gowan Jones, who made a exceptional performance under the bar. If not for Jones’ brilliant performance, the score could have been much more in favor of the Indians. The Indians were on offense from the start and dominated possession for the majority of the first two quarters. India had plenty of circle penetrations and chances in the first quarter but goals eluded them with Jones standing like a rock in front of goal. He stopped Indian star drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh from converting up to four first-half penalty corners to keep his side in the game. Jones’ anticipation and reflexes were a treat to watch as he nailed stop after stop. Not just penalty corners, Jones was also solid in front of goal from open play as he fended off Shamsher Singh’s try from close range in the 10th minute after being set down by Akashdeep Singh. Seconds later, Jones pulled off another stunning reflex save to deny Akashdeep. South Africa looked to have picked up the pace in the second quarter and earned three penalty corners in quick succession, but Indian reserve keeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak proved up to the task. The stalemate finally broke in the 20th minute when Abhishek scored with a smashing overhand kick from the top of the circle to finally beat Jones. Minutes later, Jones came to his side’s rescue again, blocking Amit Rohidas’ ferocious shot and then stopping Akashdeep’s reverse shot. But the Indian side doubled their lead in the 28th minute through Mandeep, who scored a fine goal after being fed by Gurjant Singh. India were awarded another penalty corner two minutes after the switch but blew it. South Africa looked more determined after the switch and pulled one back three minutes after the restart as Julius rebounded from a corner. Jones was in fine form as he pulled off another fine save on Abhishek in the 38th minute. South Africa were not to get bogged down as they occasionally entered the Indian circle and were awarded penalty corners but failed to break through the defence. In the 41st minute, Jones made another brilliant save to deny Jarmanpreet Singh’s effort from India’s sixth free kick. In the final quarter, India tried to play the possession game and focused on defense as South Africa pressed hard. India’s scheme worked perfectly as they managed to keep the press ahead of South Africa. With four minutes remaining, South pulled Jones off and India used the opportunity to extend their lead with Jugraj slamming home from a penalty corner. The Africans threatened India when Cassiem scored from a backhand to make it 3-2. The Indians, however, managed to hold on to their lead to seal a final place after the 2014 edition, where they came second behind Australia. India will face the winner of the second semi-final between Australia and England in the final on Sunday.

