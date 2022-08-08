Fans slam Azharuddin after ex-IND captain slams women’s team for losing gold





The Indian women’s cricket team suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the gold medal match at the commonwealth games in Birmingham on Sunday (August 7). The team managed by Harmanpreet Kaur appeared to be in full control of the game for most of the game, but made a few mistakes in critical situations and failed to recover. Chasing 162 for victory, India needed 44 in the final five overs with in-form Harmanpreet in the crease for the Women in Blue. However, a few loose shots from the Indian skipper and Pooja Vastrakar changed the momentum in favor of the Australians and they closed the game on the spot. Well done, Harmanpreet Kaur, a memorable shot when India were down & out – 65 points on 43 balls. pic.twitter.com/f18E3pKPeh Jeans. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 7, 2022 While many, including the former India men’s team head coach Ravi Shastri praised India’s women’s team for their fiery show at the CWG and congratulated them on winning the silver medal, a former India captain didn’t mince words while criticizing the girls. Mohammad Azharuddin was furious with India’s insane batting and slammed the women’s team for handing Australia the gold medal game on a plateau by playing cricket. Batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Offered a winning game on a board. #INDvsAUS #CricketWomen #CWG22 Mohammad Azharuddin (@azharflicks) August 7, 2022 Batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Gave a winning game on a board, Azharuddin wrote in his tweet. Indian fans were already heartbroken by the defeat and they didn’t sit well with this tweet as they ripped at the former skipper for overly criticizing a side that aren’t as prone to home pressure situations as their opponents . Are you speaking? Pipe, clown! https://t.co/enD3Pu5vCk Ashwin (@AshwinR94) August 7, 2022 Ex-cricketers are rude with their remarks, a completely normal day in Indian cricket. https://t.co/RSwlNa7Sc2 Megha (@kyayaarmegha) August 7, 2022 Silly tweet from the former Indian captain. No common sense. Gave his respect on a platter. #INDvsAUS #CricketWomen #CWG22 https://t.co/jJfSXLV3ZL Kumar Pushkar (@thekumarpushkar) August 8, 2022 Better ask this question to Mr. BCCI: why not organize the IPL for women? https://t.co/Zv6iTr0JHM Satish (@Sathish_007_) August 8, 2022 Guess it’s your emotions talking, but a lousy tweet nonetheless. https://t.co/G57keaGoNA Shallow marshmallow (@5upine5olitude) August 8, 2022 Along with calling out Azharuddin, many have called out Indian cricket board BCCI for not giving enough attention to women’s cricket and not giving the girls a full women’s IPL. where they can test themselves under pressure to prepare for such crucial matches. While the BCCI have announced that they will host a full women’s IPL next year, only time will tell if the current Indian cricket bosses keep their word or not.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/sports/cricket/114106-cwg-2022-mohammad-azharuddin-faces-flak-for-criticising-womens-team-gold-medal-loss.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos