Here’s how the metaverse can benefit the fashion industry

Each creator has a style and a voice, often limited by the reality in which we exist. However, the internet first gave birth to an alternative medium where people can express their creativity and connect with like-minded people without restrictions or inhibitions. Over the years, this has had a positive impact on the new generation of designers, as they have been able to deviate from the norm and express their individuality.



Currently, technical advancements based on blockchain technology, Web 3.0 and wearable technology have and are redefining the standard around creative expression through fashion. This has been greatly influenced by Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and the Metaverse, with platforms like MORE direct the movement. And now there is more. In recent news, MORE announced its Stylist Program for artists and fashion designers NFT, aimed at giving visibility to their creativity without imposing dress code, color or material restriction. Additionally, the unique metaverse will launch a TINUS affiliate program to connect 3D artists and fashion brands. What is the OVER Stylist Program and how can designers join? OVER, an Ethereum-based augmented reality metaverse platform, has launched a stylist program that is the first of its kind in the metaverse. The program is dedicated to facilitating digital creativity and expression through fashion for the OVER community. The goal is to create a defined space for 3D apparel designers and fashion houses to express themselves while shoppers can easily connect with the fashion they relate to. This way, creators can monetize their art and find new audiences for their work. Also, by running the Small affiliate program, OVER brings together 3D artists and fashion brands. It also provides an opportunity for content creators to enter the Web 3.0 space through the creation of digital apparel and accessories that can be sold on platforms built on the Ethereum blockchain. For anyone who wants to be part of Web 3.0, the Small affiliate program is the ideal springboard. Its members help facilitate the definition of digital identity for citizens of the OVER Metaverse. At its core, OVER’s decentralized AR platform is designed to empower 3D artists, fashion brands, and content creators to let their imaginations run wild while being part of the Web 3.0 revolution. Additionally, it helps these creators build their Web3 brand presence, earn OVR tokens, and receive valuable feedback from their peers. The OVER Stylist program offers people who are passionate about fashion and the metaverse the opportunity to not only earn, but also gain exposure and customer feedback on their designs. Fashion has gone beyond wearing a garment to living it, and no platform presents an opportunity to experience it like MORE. For interested designers and fashion houses, OVER has dedicated a page to the program with a detailed explanation of the application process. In the page there is a form requiring personal data and part of the work of the creator. Additionally, it is strongly recommended that you read the guidelines for developing your own garments before submitting your application. Note: Investing in cryptocurrency and crypto assets is subject to financial risk and readers should do their own due diligence. Entrepreneur Media does not endorse any such investment.

