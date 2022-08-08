Stunning James Webb Space Telescope photo is now a galactic robe





Now you can wear the most detailed image of the universe ever taken. Last July, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) captured the clearest, deepest infrared image of the distant universe to date. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, this image of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723 was released on July 11, 2022. NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI Now you can add this revolutionary image to your wardrobe. The color infrared photo freezes a moment in the early universe of galaxy cluster SMACS 0723. United States United States Fashion brand Svaha decided to turn the image into galactic clothes and launched a new JWST-themed collection, including a dress, top and cardigan. Each item is fully covered with the NASA image. The image is so beautiful; we just had to do it! So we created these beautiful designs for people to wear and own a piece of history! Jaya Iyer, Founder and CEO of Svaha According to Svaha, the NASA-themed dress was in high demand among her customers. The CEO reports that the company has received several customer requests to create a popular NASA image dress. As soon as NASA released the photo, our social media was flooded with requests from our customers to capture the image on a dress. Jaya Iyer, Founder and CEO of Svaha. The Svahas dress features short sleeves and a flared knee-length skirt with sewn-in waist pockets. The NASA design covers the entire dress as the photo is duplicated on both the top and skirt section. JWST themed items are available in sizes XS to 5XL. The dress can be pre-ordered on Svaha’s website for $79.99.

