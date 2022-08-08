Fashion
Need a fashion designer? Just ask the AI
Imagine if Frida Kahlo, the famous Mexican painter, were alive today, what kind of art she would have produced. For a human, it is difficult to create such arts based on previous artworks, but not for artificial intelligence.
Carlos Paboudjian, creative at VMLY&R, a creative commerce company, generated imaginary designs capturing the imagination of Frida Kahlo and showcased it on clothing. He turned painter Frida Kahlo into a fashion designer using the power of AI-powered imaging tools like DALL.E 2 and Midjourney. He directed this fashion designer experiment on director Wes Anderson and produced an entire collection of designer clothes that captured his creative nature.
This experience, however, has created a new debate: an AI powerful enough to replace designers?
AI will undoubtedly challenge and replace designers, says Economist Editor Kenneth Cukier. This is because AI will be able to complete design work faster and make more accurate predictions.
The availability of datasets such as DeepFashion has been around for over half a decade now. The dataset includes over 800,000 diverse fashion photographs with full annotations ranging from well-posed product images to realistic consumer photos. This helped the company anticipate a category of clothing items and create computer-generated images of similar-looking products.
Experts say the initial barrier to introducing AI technology into designs was due to the lack of technology. Experts say making realistic fashion photos was a difficult task due to the large amount of data in photographs before the advent of Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs). Images are often high resolution, which translates to a large number of pixels. GANs have given researchers a viable method to generate and verify all of this data.
Fashion design: a cakewalk
With the new developments seen in artificial intelligence, fashion designers are also trying to adopt the technology to solve various problems such as predicting new trends, achieving sustainability and sorting out supply chains, among others. . What if artificial intelligence did all of this without human intervention?
A sweatshirt developed using artificial intelligence (AI) and manufactured by The beauty of Hyundai caught the media’s attention in 2019. It was the first time in Korea that a fashion company used AI to create clothes.
It was created by Designovel, a data-driven fashion IT startup. The company used artificial intelligence to create fashion designs for its customers, which included Hyundai and other sports and fashion brands.
The tech company then admitted that it might struggle to create unique ideas and simply locate an average trending design by leveraging superhuman processing capabilities.
However, over the past three years, AI technology has reached such a level that it can create complex unique designs.
The rise of DALL.E 2 and Midjourney, among others, made the process too easy. The text-to-image platform can create realistic images and art from natural language description.
Design, a creative, mystical, intuitive and enigmatic process in which the main goal is to solve a difficult problem and develop or explore unique solutions, can be solved with a simple description.
The simplicity offered by these new AI-based platforms is the cause of the threat for designers.
Clothing brands are using technology to solve their various problems. Sooner or later they will also implement the use of AI in design, a direct threat to the designers they employ, said Devanshu, co-founder and COO of Trendgully, a Dubai-based company that provides software support and research reports to fashion brands.
This means that the work of designers, employees of small brands, could soon be at stake.
Retailers see AI as an enabler
The report, titled Retail superstars: How unleashing AI across functions offers a multi-billion dollar opportunitylooked at 400 merchants around the world who are deploying AI use cases at varying levels of maturity, a group that represents 23% of the global retail industry by revenue.
The report found that more than a quarter (28%) of retailers currently use AI. The study reveals a sharp increase in AI installations from 2017 (17%) and a sevenfold increase from 2016 (4%).
So far, AI has fueled some job creation while causing insignificant job losses. According to 71% of retailers, AI is now creating jobs, with more than two-thirds (68%) of jobs being at senior level (coordinator level or above).
Retailers observe that the impact of AI has led to fewer customer complaints and increased revenue. They are now surprisingly united in their assessment of the impact AI will have on consumer relations and sales.
