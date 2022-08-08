“Dress like 50 Cent…Michael, everybody we were in costume”



In an interview with DJ Vlad, John Salley criticized up-and-coming NBA players about their dress etiquette. Salley won 4 championships during his career, two with the Detroit Pistons, one with the Chicago Bulls and one with the LA Lakers. He vehemently disapproved of the players’ dress etiquette in the league today, saying: “If we’re talking about this new group that’s coming in that needs tailors. I just want to say that. In the draft, some of your outfits are awful and trashy, period. “The chain with your shirt in your suit? Cut it. You’re not a rapper, not a rapper. Stop it. Dress like 50 cents. 50 cents dresses like a pro athlete. Dress like 50 cents. Just like you go in the business.” Salley alluded to his time with Phil Jackson, with whom he won two titles, saying: “Phil Jackson didn’t like when I was in it because Michael (and) everyone else, we were in costume. We care more than you. You carry the league, your family and you. Dress like a pro. “ Salley’s comments resemble those of former NBA commissioner David Stern when Allen Iverson made angled hats and oversized t-shirts the norm. Salley opposes a similar theme of cultural changes Allen Iverson brought to the NBA On the other hand, then-NBA commissioner David Stern felt that Iverson’s off-court appearance tarnished the league. Iverson and Stern walked back and forth. Iverson bragged about cornrows and instilled hip-hop culture in the league. Stern reinstated a dress code banning jewelry, t-shirts and head coverings. Disgraced NBA referee Tim Donaghy has declared that referees have targeted Iverson during his career. This targeting could be partly due to his feud with Stern. Despite the backlash, Iverson was one of the greats to play the game. Read also

The story continues below 21 years ago today Allen Iverson won MVP Average 31.1 PPG, 4.6 APG, 2.5 SPG Received 93/124 votes for first place Lightest MVP and shortest of all time (60″, 165 lbs) (via @NBATV)https://t.co/Z7yTlGQt4P Iverson won the Most Valuable Player award in 2001. He earned 11 All-Star selections and seven All-NBA selections. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2016, along with Shaquille O’Neal and Yao Ming. Coming soon! Coming soon!

