Bespoke Menswear Brand, Tistabene, Launches Brand New Summer Collection

One of the most popular online stores for bespoke menswear in India right now, Jaipur-based Tistabene is making all the right impressions and how! Founded in 2019 by Pramod Darda and Siddharth Darda, the brand name translates to looks good on you in Italian. After a successful start in the export of gemstones and jewelry, the duo decided to create an e-commerce brand keeping in mind the aspirations of the young Indian consumer who appreciates style and seeks to have luxury brands. but at an affordable price. As a brand that focuses on bespoke clothing, we speak to co-owner Siddharth Darda to find out more about their latest summer collection:

As a brand that stays online, do you follow the seasons?

Yes, Tistabene keeps an eye on every season, from summer and winter designs to weddings. Our most recent collection is a summer collection consisting of t-shirts, co-ords and activewear. The summer collection used different breathable fabrics, essential for summer. For our year-round bridal collection, we focus on kurtas and Nehru jackets. We also have quite a few other seasonless collections including: a floral collection, a geometric collection, a decorative collection and a few others.

Siddharth Darda

What types of silhouettes do you work with?

Silhouettes are key to our designs, especially as we deal in bespoke menswear. This is the base on which we build. All the pieces in our line are designed to hug the body like a second skin and flatter the figure. We want to accentuate the strengths of the wearers and keep it all proportionate to the job for all men. So beyond the kurtas and jackets, we have the resort shirt, bonded pocket shirt, woven t-shirt, track top, and polo t-shirt, among many others. Our kurtas and jackets also come in many interesting traditional and contemporary silhouettes.

What types of fabrics did you choose from the latest summer collection?

We have remained faithful to crepe and cotton. Crepe and cotton are very durable and easy to wash and fit very well. In addition, they are really suitable for summers.

INR 349 ​​and above. Available online.

