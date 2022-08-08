Did you love Alia Bhatt’s mini dress to show off her baby bump for the first time with Ranbir Kapoor at the Brahmastra event? It costs 6k | fashion trends





Actress Alia Bhatt broke the internet a few days ago while out in Mumbai with husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple, who are expecting their first child, went out on the town to promote their upcoming Brahmastra song Deva Deva. For the occasion, Alia slipped into a stylish mini dress and showed off her baby bump for the first time. Soon the photos started going viral on social media and Alia’s maternity fashion garnered a lot of praise from her fans. If you’re a mom-to-be and love Alia’s look, we know where to find the exact look for your wardrobe. Keep scrolling for all the details. Recently, the creators and cast of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva launched the preview of Deva song Deva. Alia and Ranbir dated Ayan Mukherji to promote him. The star donned a brown mini wrap dress for the occasion. It comes from the shelves of the clothing brand Meshki. (Also read: Alia Bhatt pregnant in a caftan shows expectant mothers how to combine elegance and comfort) As for Alia’s dress, it’s available on the shelves of the clothing brand’s website if you want to add it to your maternity collection. It’s called the Emilee Wrap Mini Shirt Dress in the chocolate brown shade and is worth 6,590 ($83). It’s the perfect choice for new moms to look great without giving up on comfort. The price of the dress Alia Bhatt wore for the Brahmastra event. (meshki.com) This Alia dress is crafted from crinkled satin and finished with a cropped hem. It features a classic faux wrap silhouette, soft gathers, a scoop neckline, tie cuffs, long sleeves and a draped front. The bodycon fit of the dress aesthetically hugged Alia’s baby bump, serving up a hit maternity look. Alia completed the outfit by wearing a black lace bralette underneath. Finally, she chose beige and black two-tone kitten heels and slightly tousled open braids with wavy ends to liven up the ensemble. Plus, she ditched all jewelry to keep her look effortless. For the glamorous choices, Alia chose sleek black eyeliner, nude lipstick, blush, bronzer, radiant highlighter, dewy primer, mascara on the lashes, subtle eye shadow, and a clean outline. As for Ranbir, he accompanied Alia Bhatt in an all black look. He chose a fitted crew neck t-shirt and paired it with matching cargo pants, combat boots, a sleek silver chain, black tinted sunglasses and a watch to complete his outfit for promotions. Meanwhile, Brahmastra will hit theaters on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

