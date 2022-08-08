Fashion
Denzilpatrick is the sustainable and multicultural London fashion brand – WWD
LONDON – London-based fashion designer Daniel Gayle steps out of the fashion backstage into the spotlight, with a focus on sustainability.
Her label, Denzilpatrick, is based in Peckham, south London, and produces two collections a year. He works exclusively with unsold fabrics, vintage clothing and recycled materials such as leather, polyester and lace. He uses a company in Dartford, also in south London, that takes industrial scrap leather and turns it into a pulp that can be bought in sheets, meaning it’s 96% recycled.
It admits producing low volumes means its price range is higher than high street brands, but that hasn’t affected orders as cashmere has sold off.
“For spring we pushed the idea of having a little more fun making cashmere briefs and they sold out, a store in Ibiza took an order,” said Gayle, who started her career in cutting rooms of Jonathan Saunders, Victoria Beckham, Phillip Lim, Kenzo under Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, and Felipe Oliveira Baptista.
Accessories are a smaller section of the brand that Gayle hopes to keep cohesive as ready-to-wear grows. For jewelry, he found a small community in Peru and Ecuador that carves tagua nuts and dips them.
The business has grown so rapidly that starting with the fall 2022 collection, Gayle will expand beyond its direct sales model and hire its first stockist, whom it declined to name because the case is n is not yet concluded.
Previously, he sold directly through the Denzilpatrick site.
In an interview, he said he had always wanted to start his own brand, “but I always had impostor syndrome. I just didn’t think those things were really there for me, having grown up in an ordinary working-class family,” said Gayle, who trained as a ballet dancer at Urdang Academy in Covent Garden.
He named his label after his immigrant grandfathers, Denzil and Patrick, who moved to London from Jamaica and Ireland respectively, as he didn’t want the narrative to focus entirely on him.
“I wanted it to be a bit disconnected from me so everyone could see that there was a story beyond me, and it was about the clash of these two cultures,” he said. declared.
When beginning to think about what his brand could be, he started by questioning how the fashion system works and thinking about how he wanted to focus on sustainability, waste reduction and smart procurement. At the same time, he wanted “a level of fantasy. I was once a 13 year old gay man and I tap into all those feelings that are still with me today.
Gayle is determined to produce just two collections a year, and does so with the help of her art director husband, James Bosley, whom he met at a print studio in Brixton while working with Jonathan Saunders.
He said his designs were about finding the missing puzzle pieces in a man’s wardrobe, and his end goal was to create a Denzilpatrick uniform.
“It’s about the focus and the editing. There are things that we are constantly developing, which we started in the first season and only succeeded in the third season,” he said, adding that the good adaptation was a moment strong for him.
Even though Gayle’s heart and business are in London, he showed his last two collections in Paris and will continue to show in France, which he says remains the best platform to promote his brand.
Sources
2/ https://wwd.com/menswear-news/mens-fashion/denzilpatrick-london-sustainable-brand-1235293676/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Roger Earl Mosley, who played ‘TC in ‘Magnum PI’, dies at 83 after a car accident in the Los Angeles area, his family announces August 8, 2022
- UK tech could gain global reach with trade deal with Israel, industry figures say August 8, 2022
- PM Modi calls on states to change cultivation scheme and roll out NEP August 8, 2022
- Alarm is rising in Western capitals over deepening ties between Turkey and Russia August 8, 2022
- UK weather: ban more hose pipes before second heatwave August 8, 2022