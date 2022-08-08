Denzilpatrick is the sustainable and multicultural London fashion brand – WWD

LONDON – London-based fashion designer Daniel Gayle steps out of the fashion backstage into the spotlight, with a focus on sustainability.

Her label, Denzilpatrick, is based in Peckham, south London, and produces two collections a year. He works exclusively with unsold fabrics, vintage clothing and recycled materials such as leather, polyester and lace. He uses a company in Dartford, also in south London, that takes industrial scrap leather and turns it into a pulp that can be bought in sheets, meaning it’s 96% recycled.

It admits producing low volumes means its price range is higher than high street brands, but that hasn’t affected orders as cashmere has sold off.

“For spring we pushed the idea of ​​having a little more fun making cashmere briefs and they sold out, a store in Ibiza took an order,” said Gayle, who started her career in cutting rooms of Jonathan Saunders, Victoria Beckham, Phillip Lim, Kenzo under Humberto Leon and Carol Lim, and Felipe Oliveira Baptista.

Accessories are a smaller section of the brand that Gayle hopes to keep cohesive as ready-to-wear grows. For jewelry, he found a small community in Peru and Ecuador that carves tagua nuts and dips them.

Denzilpatrick uses unsold fabrics, vintage clothing and recycled materials such as leather, polyester and lace. VIVEK VADOLIYA / Courtesy of Denzilpatrick

The business has grown so rapidly that starting with the fall 2022 collection, Gayle will expand beyond its direct sales model and hire its first stockist, whom it declined to name because the case is n is not yet concluded.

Previously, he sold directly through the Denzilpatrick site.

In an interview, he said he had always wanted to start his own brand, “but I always had impostor syndrome. I just didn’t think those things were really there for me, having grown up in an ordinary working-class family,” said Gayle, who trained as a ballet dancer at Urdang Academy in Covent Garden.

He named his label after his immigrant grandfathers, Denzil and Patrick, who moved to London from Jamaica and Ireland respectively, as he didn’t want the narrative to focus entirely on him.

“I wanted it to be a bit disconnected from me so everyone could see that there was a story beyond me, and it was about the clash of these two cultures,” he said. declared.

London-based fashion designer, Daniel Gayle. Courtesy of Denzilpatrick

When beginning to think about what his brand could be, he started by questioning how the fashion system works and thinking about how he wanted to focus on sustainability, waste reduction and smart procurement. At the same time, he wanted “a level of fantasy. I was once a 13 year old gay man and I tap into all those feelings that are still with me today.

Gayle is determined to produce just two collections a year, and does so with the help of her art director husband, James Bosley, whom he met at a print studio in Brixton while working with Jonathan Saunders.

He said his designs were about finding the missing puzzle pieces in a man’s wardrobe, and his end goal was to create a Denzilpatrick uniform.

“It’s about the focus and the editing. There are things that we are constantly developing, which we started in the first season and only succeeded in the third season,” he said, adding that the good adaptation was a moment strong for him.

Even though Gayle’s heart and business are in London, he showed his last two collections in Paris and will continue to show in France, which he says remains the best platform to promote his brand.