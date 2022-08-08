Fashion
Open Forum: VI Board of Educations Position Statement on Student Dress Code Uniform Guidelines
VI Board of Educations (VIBE) policies aim to improve the learning environment and avoid discriminatory practices based on sex, race, religion or gender.
In March 2022, the Department of Education asked the council to take a hard look at its dress code policy, which required girls to wear skirts and boys to wear trousers. These are considered gender-based policies that the Supreme Court has cast substantial constitutional doubt on because they create gender-based classifications that are based on assumptions about how women and men should look, act or behave.
The department received several complaints from parents who found the policy discriminatory, prohibitive, especially for girls, and unreasonably based on outdated stereotypes. The policy was most discriminatory against girls who found the skirts restrictive and non-functional. Additionally, council policy proposed a strict penalty for those who violated the dress code, including suspension. The council also received a complaint from a parent whose child should either be forced to wear a skirt or not be allowed in school.
The gender-based policy had become problematic enough that the board had to suspend its policy until it could examine the matter more closely. The board then worked with the department to come up with a gender-neutral policy for all public school students. With the advice of legal counsel, the council had to consider that, given the strong possibility of challenge, its policy was unlikely to withstand a constitutional challenge.
The board had to face the harsh reality that its gender-based dress code policy arguably violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution and various other federal laws prohibiting discrimination. based on sex and would be easily struck down by the courts. . Because it was based on gender on its face, it would have to undergo an “intermediate review,” which demands that a classification based on gender is unconstitutional unless it serves[s] important government objectives and . . . [is] substantially linked to the achievement of these objectives.
The council would likely fail to meet this tough standard as it could offer no significant government objective to ban girls from wearing trousers if they choose to do so. Any justification for maintaining a gender-based policy would have to be extremely compelling and traditional notions of how girls should act would not pass the Constitution. We knew we couldn’t honestly say that skirts made girls safer or that their safety required them to wear skirts. In fact, the opposite could be true.
On the other hand, a gender-neutral policy will be subject to a rational basis, the most lenient standard of constitutional review.
The board also looked at other jurisdictions where students had challenged similar policies. The board was particularly persuaded by the August 9, 2021 decision in the case of Peltier v. Charter Day School Inc. Although the policy in that case requiring girls to wear skirts or jumpers but no pants was upheld because that the school in question was a private school and not a state actor, using the same constitutional analysis, the councils policy would be overruled as it is clearly a state actor.
The court also found that students could challenge a dress code under Title VI that prohibits gender discrimination in education by schools receiving federal funds. The Court ultimately returned to the District Court to determine whether the girls were being denied privileges or were treated more harshly and would therefore violate Title IX.
This board could no longer justify its gender-based policy or the fact that its policy was discriminatory and possibly harmful to any Virgin Island student. Supreme Court precedent and substantive notions of fairness dictated the change. This board has taken the same precautionary measure as many other school boards to make its policy inclusive and gender-neutral to ensure public schools in the Virgin Islands have the same privileges as other students across the United States and eliminate inequalities among our students, and better enable students/faculty to focus on learning. The policy update removes the restriction that limited girls to wearing skirts from the outdated policy and now aligns the policy with the practice.
To provide feedback on board policies, please email Executive Director Stephanie Berry, Ph.D. at [email protected]
The Virgin Islands Board of Education
Board Members: Kyza A. Callwood, Ph.D., Chairman; Winona A. Hendricks, Vice President; Shawna K. Richards, secretary; St. Croix members: Winona A. Hendricks, Terrence T. Joseph, Emmanuella M. Perez-Cassius, and Shawna K. Richards; St. Thomas/St. John members: Kyza A. Callwood, Ph.D., Judy M. Gomez Esq., Nandi Sekou Esq., Jeanette Smith-Barry, Angel L. Bolques Jr.; and Stephanie J. Berry, Ph.D., At-Large Fellow.
