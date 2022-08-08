Nordstrom promotes Sam Lobban and builds new leadership





Seattle, Washington, USA – May 27, 2012: A sign shows Nordstrom and its founding date. … [+] Nordstrom is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Getty

Sam Lobban has just been promoted to Executive Vice President, General Manager of Merchandising for Men’s and Women’s Apparel and All Designers at Nordstrom

JWN

. This is a newly created position. Lobban served as Nordstrom’s Senior Vice President for Designers and New Concepts since May 2020. We have great faith in Sam and are fortunate to have him on our team, said Pete Nordstrom, President and Chief Brand Officer. He is a solid trader and approaches the business with a customer-focused mindset. Lobban began his retail career on the Selfridges sales floor in London. He was promoted to merchant there. He then joined Mr. Porter in London where he ran the merchant capsule collection for the retailer. He joined Nordstrom as Vice President in June 2018. At the time, his focus was menswear merchandising, but he also worked on content marketing and development, store environment and marketing. shopping experience for men’s fashion. He developed [email protected] Since joining Nordstrom, he has launched 17 New Concept boutiques, including Dior, Fear of God, Black_Space, Union, Noah and Thom Browne. He was promoted to Senior Vice President of Designer and New Concepts in 2020, leading all designer merchandising strategies and campaigns for men’s, women’s and children’s categories. He is now a member of the selection committee of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Sam is an innovative merchant with strong creative and strategic vision, deep industry experience and meaningful relationships, said Teri Bariquit, Nordstrom’s Director of Merchandising. There have also been other changes at Nordstrom that have strengthened the overall operation. Dennis Anders was promoted to senior vice president and chief marketing officer, and former Dicks Sporting Goods executive Nina Barjesteh became president of the Nordstrom product group. These changes brought new expertise in marketing and merchandising. Like so many other retailers, Nordstrom still has challenges ahead. It should be noted that Nordstrom was overstocked at the end of the first quarter of 2022, as merchandise for the anniversary sale was accumulated in anticipation. Action needed to be taken to rectify this situation and we will likely hear about it when the second quarter results are announced on August 22, 2022. POST SCRIPTUM : New members of the Nordstrom team bring a fresh and different perspective to women’s and men’s fashion merchandising and marketing. Nordstrom has the existing talent to serve customers well, but it needs these new people to implement a new vision for merchandise management. The next quarterly report, which will be released on August 22, 2022, will likely show a recovery in earnings.

