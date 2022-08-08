Fashion meets tech: Uplive and Hekka bring innovative concepts to the Miami Swim Week runway





MIAMI, August 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Following the success of the collaboration during New York Fashion Week, as part of Asia Innovations Group, international brands Uplive and Hekka launched another viral show during Miami Swim Week. Large audiences gathered online and in Miami South Beach’s renowned fashion hub for a week of runway shows, VIP parties and social gatherings. With over 200 brands and designers in attendance, this year’s Miami Swim Week generated more than 1.6 billion global impressions across social media, live stream and even the Metaverse. Uplive, along with other digital platforms, enabled fashion fans around the world to connect with their favorite brands, models and influencers by streaming the event in real time to its 300 million users worldwide. Among the broadcasters was the TikTok sensation Tony Lopez (@tonylopez), model and actress Yuvanna Montalvo (@yuvannamontalvo), latin superstar Juan Carlos Garcia P (juancarlosgarciap) and influencer Daniela Buenrostro (@queenbuenrostro) who were all eager to use Uplive’s streaming platform to share the runaway show with their fans. As part of Miami Swim Week 2022, Hekka unveiled “Style de Vie,” a capsule collection of 25 pieces of swimwear essentials, following the brand’s successful debut at New York Fashion Week earlier this year. The “Style de Vie” line offers essential swimwear, beachwear and accessories that aim to revive the summer wardrobe and elevated vacation look. All pieces follow the brand’s philosophy to support emerging designers, promote the use of natural fabrics and sustainable materials, and celebrate the uniqueness and inclusiveness of its community.

Uplive X Hekka Runway Show at Miami Swim Week In keeping with the brand’s ethos, Hekka and Uplive’s unique ready-to-wear runway concept is making a comeback. First debuting during New York Fashion Week, the combination of Hekka’s unique “live fashion” platform with Uplive’s immersive livestreaming experience allows their community to not only see the new models first, but also to buy them in real time and share them with their subscribers. . “We are thrilled to present the largest swimwear fashion event in the world, bringing designers and fashion businesses to Miami Swim Week a massive global audience on a premier video platform,” shared Christine XuCEO of Uplive UNITED STATES. “As a platform for global performance and discovery, Uplive will inspire and showcase creativity through this event.” “Uplive has been an advocate for celebrating diversity and inclusiveness through innovative technology and a commitment to bold environmental, social and governance goals since launching in 2016. Having recently celebrated our 6th anniversary, we are more eager than ever to support social causes, community development and emerging markets through content creation and global connectivity,” Xu continued. About Asia Innovations Group Asia Innovations Group Limited (Asia Innovations) is a leading live social enterprise with 600 million registered users spanning over 150 regions worldwide. Asia Innovations has an integrated portfolio of social, gaming and e-commerce platforms designed to foster meaningful human connection. Asia Innovations operates out of eighteen offices around the world that provide deep local market knowledge in all major emerging markets to augment the company’s cutting-edge technology and scalable global infrastructure. The Company’s portfolio includes leading apps such as Uplive, the global live video platform, CuteU and Lamour, the leading dating apps in global emerging markets. Its e-commerce platform, Hekka Fashion, provides an online shopping experience that provides accessible fashion to users around the world. As champions of creativity, opportunity and inclusiveness for all, Asia Innovations leverages its innovative products globally to empower creators, catalyze social impact and sustain a positive online environment. For more information, please visit https://www.asiainnovations.com.

