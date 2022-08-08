Holly Willoughbys dreamy floral midi dress M&S is under 40





Holly Willoughby looked radiant in an M&S floral midi dress which costs under £40 in a range of sizes. M&S took to Instagram to share a stunning image of Holly in the navy dress with a white and blush floral print and ruched puff sleeves. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. The dress is available on the M&S website for £39.50 in sizes 6-24 in a petite, regular or long fit depending on what suits your figure best. You can purchase Holly’s exact dress here: MRS Round Neck Floral Midi Dress M&S collection

markandspencer.com £39.50 The crew neck design is also available in a stylish pink animal print for the same price and size options: MRS Midaxi Animal Print Round Neck Tea Dress M&S collection

Holly Willoughby is a longtime fan of M&S and has a partnership with the brand, often compiling seasonal edits of her clothes. Last week she also wore a long sleeve M&S number with a tie neckline which is available in deep blue or bright green, also for £39.50.

