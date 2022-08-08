Boxing golds and historic men’s triple jump 1-2 help India take medal tally to 55

With a historic double in the men’s triple jump and a gold medal rush in boxing, India took their tally at the 2022 Commonwealth Games to 55.

It was a historic day for India on Sunday as they won 15 medals to bring their tally from the Commonwealth Games 2022 to 55. On Day 10 of CWG 2022, India won 5 gold medals, 4 of silver and 6 of bronze. The highlight of Super Sunday was the historic 1-2 in the men’s triple jump, while three gold medals were won in boxing.

In total, India has won 18 gold, 15 silver and 22 bronze medals so far.

Boxing wins gold medals

The boxing gold rush for India on Day 10 began with Nitu Ghanghas beating host country Demie-Jade Rezstan 5-0 in a unanimous points decision to win gold in the women’s 48kg category (minimum weight).

Amit Panghal in the men’s 48kg-51kg (flyweight) division took the same 5-0 route posting a clear supremacy against another English boxer, Kiaran Macdonald.

World champion Nikhat Zareenthen then added another gold medal for India by beating Northern Ireland’s Cary MC Naul in another 5-0 verdict for the Indians.

Sagar took home silver after suffering a Super Heavyweight final loss to England’s Delicious Orie.

Commonwealth Games: results, medal tally

Historic Indian 1-2 in men’s triple jump

In Athletics at the Alexander Stadium, Eldhose Paul and Abdulla Aboobacker made history in the men’s triple jump by plotting a 1-2 Indian final. Eldhose, fresh from his latest exploits at the world athletics championships, jumped, vaulted and leaped 17.03m on his third attempt to clinch gold.

Aboobacker came close to his teammate with a 17.02m on his fifth attempt, but it was the best he would do. Bermuda’s Ja-Nhai Perinchief stopped a clean sweep of the Indian medals, winning bronze with a record 16.92m as Praveen Chithravel, the third Indian in the scrum, missed the shot to settle for fourth with 16.89m.

Sandeep Kumar has won seven medals in track and field with a bronze in the men’s 10km walk. His effort of 38:49:21 was a personal best. Amit however finished 12th in the race.

Then it’s Annu Ranis’ turn to compete in the women’s javelin final. She won bronze, India’s eighth athletics medal, with a throw of 60.00m. Shilpa Rani finished seventh with an effort of 54.62m.

In the men’s javelin throw, Indians DP Manu and Rohit Yadav finished fifth and sixth with best efforts of 82.28m and 82.22m respectively.

The Indian women’s 4*100m relay team finished fifth in the final and missed out on a medal while the Indian men’s 4*100m relay team finished sixth.

Commonwealth Games: India’s full program for the 11th day

Hockey: Indians win bronze

India 1 (Salima Tete) v New Zealand 1 (Olivia Merry)

(India 2-1 in shootout)

The Indian women won a CWG hockey medal after 16 years when they dominated their bronze medal match against New Zealand but ultimately won by shootout.

Overall, India had a lot more circle penetrations and created opportunities. They went ahead with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter, when Salima Tete scored with an audacious reverse scoop.

It would remain the game’s only goal until 18 seconds before the end, when the Kiwis were awarded a penalty kick for kicking past the goalkeeper from a scrum on a penalty corner. Olivia Merry got it right and the match turned into a shootout.

Megan Hull started confidently for the Kiwis as Sangita missed India’s opener. But then Captain Savita came to the fore and made three saves as the Kiwis missed the next four. Sonika and Navneet Kaur (who was Woman of the Match) scored for India as the team burst into joy. It was their first CWG bronze medal in 16 years.

Cricket: India win silver

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co lost a thrilling nine run to Australia in the final at Edgabaston to claim cricket silver.

Badminton: India make three finals

The final push for India began with PV Sindhu beating Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo 21-19, 21-17 to advance to the women’s singles final and secure their third CWG medal.

India’s number one Lakshay Sen also reached the men’s singles final with a 2-1 win over Singapore’s Jia Heng Teh. He easily won the first game 21-10 but Jia fought back to win the second 21-18. Lakshay then showed his class to win the third 21-16 to enter his first CWG Final.

All hopes of an all-Indian final were dashed, however, when Srikanth Kidambi lost 1-2 in their semi-final against Malaysia’s Tze Yong NG despite winning the opener. The scores in favor of the Tzes were 13-21, 21-19, 21-10. Kidambi bounced back to win bronze after beating Singapore’s Jia Heng Teh 21-15, 21-18 in the medal game.

India suffered another setback on the badminton courts when the women’s pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand went 0-2 in the semi-final against Malaysia’s Pearly Taan Koong Le and Thinnah Muralitharan. The scores for the match were 21-13, 21-16 in favor of the latter.

Treesa and Gayatri Gopichand then won their bronze medal match against Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen/Gronya Somerville in straight sets 21-15, 21-18.

Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty brought good news once again as they qualified for the men’s doubles final with an elegant 21-6, 21-15 victory over Chan Peng Soon and Tan Kian Meng of Malaysia.

Table tennis: gold for Sharath

Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akulaw won the mixed doubles gold medal beating Javen Choong and Karen Lyne of Malaysia 11-4, 9-11, 11-5, 11-6.

Sharath also reached the men’s singles final after beating Paul Drinkhall 11-8, 11-8, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-8. G Sathiyan lost his semi-finals 5-11, 11-4, 8-11, 9-11, 9-11 to second seed Liam Pitchford of England. He will play Drinkhall in the bronze medal game.

In the men’s doubles final, Indian duo Sharath and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran faced England’s Drinkhall and Pitchford.

They won the first 11-8, but the defending champions came back in the second and third to win 11-8 and 11-3. The Indians tied at 2-2, winning the fourth 11-7 to take it to the decider. However, that was not the case and the English duo won the fifth 11-4 to defend their title.

Sreeja Akula missed the match, losing 3-4, battling Australia’s Liu Yangzi to the bitter end in her bronze medal match. The scores were 11-3, 6-11, 2-11, 11-7, 13-15, 11-9 and 7-11.

Bronze in gourd

Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal Karthik clinched mixed doubles bronze with a win over Australians Cameron Pilley and Donna Lobban by a score of 11-8 11-4.

