Clothing waste generated in Cambodia during the production of clothes and shoes for global fashion brands, including Nike, is incinerated to fuel brick-making, generating emissions and exposing bonded workers to toxic fumes.

A Earthen investigation found tags, shoes, fabric and clothing scraps Nike, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, reebok, Next, Diesel and clark in five different kilns fueling their fires with waste clothing and textiles. This is happening despite many of these household names having made high-profile pledges to reduce waste and emissions and crack down on modern slavery.

The offcuts are mostly offcuts from Cambodian factories that make clothes for major fashion brands. JThese factories dispose of most of their textile waste in a landfill or elsewhere through licensed waste disposal companies. But through a network of middlemen, some of the waste is sold to kiln owners as cheap fuel – although this practice violates environmental laws and regulations. [1]

To make bricks, workers move slabs of dried clay by hand into kilns, where they burn for a few days at temperatures reach up to 650VS. To maintain such heat, kilns must remain lit and workers burn fuel, in some cases a mixture of waste clothing and wood, around the clock.

Since much of the clothing is made up of synthetic materials like plastic which, when burned, can often release toxic chemicals, burning clothing in ovens causes local air pollution and exacerbates the carbon footprint clothing for Europe and the United States. Plumes of black smoke often seen coming out of kilns endanger the health of vulnerable workers, with rreported health effects including coughs, colds, flu, nosebleeds and inflammation of the lungs.

Burning acrylic clothing, especially when combined with plastic bags, hangers, rubber and other waste as occurs in Cambodia, releases plastic microfibers and other toxic chemicals into the immediate environment that compromise the health of workers and neighbors in the short and long term. . Human impacts, in particular, are significantly worse than wood burning and were highlighted in a recent UK Parliamentary report as a major problem in the industry, said Dr Laurie Parsons from Royal Holloway University UK.

Parsons co-authored a seminal paper in 2018 report exposing the practice of burning clothes in Cambodian kilns. This report also identified clothing waste related to major retail brands in brick kilns.

The Cambodian brick industry has also become infamous for its human rights abuses, including debt bondage the most common form of contemporary slavery, according to the The United Nations (AND). According to Dr. Parsons, including 2018 report also links climate change to slavery in Cambodian kilns.

EEntire families can find themselves trapped for years in intergenerational debt bondage, with children taking on the parents’ debt after the death of their loved ones. Earthen spoke to Samneang, 21, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, who has paid off a debt of US$2,000 to his parents since he was 15. His health seems to have already suffered from working at the kiln, and he has since borrowed an additional $400 from the owner of the kiln, partly for medical expenses.

Commenting on the conclusions, Viola Wohlgemuth, campaigner for circular economy and fashion waste at Greenpeacesaid:

It’s sickening to see fashion waste from big brands turn into toxic pollution in the ovens employing modern-day slaves. Scorching heat, toxic fumes and appalling working conditions – it’s a hellish landscape that should have no place in any 21st century industry.

Many of these brands have trumpeted their efforts to reduce waste and carbon emissions, but they have failed to stop these horrible practices from happening under their watch. This is pure hypocrisy. The fashion industry continues to produce mountains of waste at both ends of its supply chain, and all too often its poorest communities in the Global South end up staying there.

If Nike, Clarks and other companies want to say a word about waste and human rights, then they should finally challenge their wasteful business model and crack down on all forms of modern slavery and destruction of the human environment anywhere in their supply chain.

While oven fires are primarily fueled by wood, a 2020 investigation driven by a local union and Dr. Parsons found that 23 out of 465 ovens were burning waste clothes. And they in most cases burned several tons per day. So we see hundreds of tons of clothes being burned every day, Parsons said. Earthen.

The garment industry has been the backbone of Cambodia’s economy and the country’s largest employer, employing over 700,000 workers, mostly women. But it was also the the biggest producer of industrial waste, generating no less than 90,000 tonnes of clothing waste per year.

The brands whose scraps Earthen found in kilns incinerating clothing waste are committed to achieving ambitious goals of social and environmental sustainability in their operations. They have statements against modern slavery and are committed to eliminating waste and carbon emissions in their supply chain.

High profile Nike Go to zero campaign promises a journey to zero carbon and zero waste. This understand divert 100% of waste from landfill into Nike’s supply chain and zero carbon emissions – meaning it will be at or below 2020 levels – from key suppliers by 2025. Nike, Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors, Reebok, Next, Clarks and Diesel also have supplier codes of conduct, which at a minimum require factories in Cambodia to follow local environmental laws and dispose of waste in accordance with applicable regulations.

Unearthed reached out to all brands featured in the survey to give them the opportunity to comment on the results. The answers of those who responded can be found in the Earthen article.

[1] According to a sub-decree on waste management, industries that burn solid waste, including clothing and fabric scraps, can be fined up to $250. Another one sub-decree justifies an inspection by the Ministry of the Environment when the pollution endangers human health or the environment. However, pollution that endangers human bodies or lives appears to be a violation of Cambodian environmental law, which stipulates over $12,000 in fines and five years in prison for the most serious offenders.