In a pinch, a Tampa couple made their wedding dress from their WWII parachute

TAMPA Milagros was just passing through Tampa to return to Cuba. Joe, a man she had known for about a year, mostly through letters, had another idea.

Go back to Cuba to get your stuff, Joe told him, and come back and marry me right now.

But we can’t afford a wedding dress, Milagros answered. She knew her traditional family would need it. Joe promised he had it covered.

His cousin then fashioned a dress from a white silk military parachute Joe had brought back from the Pacific, where he had served in World War II.

Joe and Milagros Alvarez were married in Tampa on January 16, 1948.

Joe died in 2014 at age 88 and Milagros died in May at age 93.

From her Tampa home for the past few weeks, their 70-year-old daughter, Frances Alvarez, has been rummaging through what they left behind, mostly photos and family documents.

Then, from a box, Frances parachuted out the wedding dress.

This dress is the memory, she said. It’s symbolic of who they were. They knew how to make things work. They didn’t have much but they had a wonderful life together because of their love.

Poor beginnings

Joe was the youngest of two children born to Tampa cigar workers and the first of his American-born Cuban family. He was 3 years old when his father died of tuberculosis.

Every time I asked him about depression and how it affected them, he would laugh and say, Depression? We have lived through the Depression all our lives. It didn’t affect us at all, Frances said.

When war broke out, Joe joined the navy and, from the USS Randolph, served as an aviation ordnanceman putting fuses on bombs.

About a year after the Japanese surrender, he visited his family in Havana, where Milagros lived.

Milagros was born in Cienfuegos and later moved to Havana, where she, her parents, and her brother shared a one-bedroom house with an outdoor kitchen and bathroom.

Her mother was very ill and couldn’t work, Frances said. So my mother had to go to work at the age of 12 as a cleaner.

Romance

Joe and Milagros met by chance.

While Joe was in Havana, a family friend had an appointment with an American merchant marine. Neither spoke the other’s language, so the friend asked Joe to act as a translator. Bring a friend and make it a double date.

She brought my mother, Frances said.

They went to a movie theater where Milagros’ father was a security guard, hit it off, and spent the next few weeks together.

Joe promised to write from Tampa as often as he could. She could neither speak nor write English. He was fluent in Spanish but had trouble writing it.

So his mother helped him write letters in Spanish, Frances said.

They wrote for months. Then Aunt Milagros moved to New York for a trial period.

She wanted to see if she liked it, Frances said. And she asked my mother to come with her.

Three months later, the aunt decided to return to Cuba but was going to visit her family in Tampa first.

In Tampa, Milagros reconnected with Joe. They spent a few more weeks together until her aunt was ready to leave.

My dad had other ideas, Frances said. My mother said yes.

She doesn’t know why her father had the parachute. Did he provide one as a gunner, she wonders, or maybe he caught one on the ship as a souvenir?

I never asked, Frances said. I would like to know. They were married in the Hillsborough County Courthouse and a few months later moved to Miami with $30 in their pocket.

Joe worked as a handyman and auto mechanic before Eastern Airlines hired him to repair ground support equipment. Milagros stayed home to raise their four children, then worked in an eyewear factory, a pillow factory, and an elementary school cafeteria.

They have built a good life for themselves and their children, Frances said. We weren’t rich but had everything we needed.

Frances wishes her parents had saved the letters they wrote while separated by the Gulf of Mexico, so she could learn how they knew the marriage was right after spending so little time together.

Well, maybe I can understand why my dad wanted to marry her, Frances laughed. My mother was beautiful.

The cousin turned the parachute into a dress with a needle and thread. The back is maintained by pressure.

At least they saved that dress, she said. This dress is their love story.