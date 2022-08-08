Eddie Wong talks about the idea behind Portrait of the Jungle People

Eddie is an artist, researcher and educator who divides his time between Malaysia and New Zealand. He has always been interested in the potential of new technologies to create experiences that engage audiences on a more personal level. Of particular interest to her is how these mediums could be used to recreate experiences that allow viewers to explore forgotten or erased stories.

When he did his Masters in Computational Arts at Goldsmiths University in London, he began experimenting with machine learning as a way to further explore the idea of ​​absences and silences. He considers himself an “anamnesiologist”, taken from the Greek root anamnesis – a concept of remembering a previous existence.

During his upbringing, the ideas of karma, reincarnation, and fate were commonly used within Chinese philosophy and culture. This concept of memory, remembrance and prior existence intrigued him, as well as its connection to his family history and his diasporic past.

Eddie’s family history is tied to colonial history. His grandfather was a guerrilla who fought the British government during the Malayan Emergency, and the colonial army killed him in 1950. His grandmother had to move house to escape harassment as she raised her father and five other children.

His father grew up in poverty on the rubber plantations and experienced racism first hand. He was sent to a juvenile detention center at age 16. He took up a trade while there and moved his family to Kuala Lumpur to seek a better life. Her mother was a maid in the luxurious mansions of colonial officers and foreign bankers in the 1950s and 60s. There she learned proper etiquette on how to serve the British officer class.

He grew up hearing stories about his family’s past, and those stories shaped his understanding of who he is and where he comes from. Eddie believes that our memories of past lives influence our present lives and that we are all bound by our common history.

This belief has been a source of strength for him and his artistic explorations as it has helped him make sense of his own experiences of displacement.

How did the idea for Portrait of the Jungle People come about?

My earliest memory of my grandparents is from the Ching Ming Festival. It was then that I learned of the existence of the empty tomb from my grandfather’s side. I heard an anecdote about how the portrait on the tombstone could be fake. No one seemed to know or care about his appearance because he had left his wife and young family and “entered the jungle” to become a Communist guerrilla during the Malayan Emergency.

The figure of my grandfather remains an enigma for me, because the empty plot of the cemetery represents the enforced disappearance of my grandfather from the world and from the collective memory of his closest relatives.

This memory of a family tree with severed roots has haunted my practice. It was only recently that I learned more about my grandfather’s role in the violent uprising in Malaysia and how my grandmother survived this traumatic ordeal.

After learning about my grandfather’s past, I created an installation, The Unknown Person (2019), to speculate what the machine of the future would see in an unknown person. This project aimed to interrogate the surveillance apparatus of empire, and how it has the potential to remove a revolutionary subject from the archives.

In Portrait of The Jungle People, I try to invent new records that embrace the slipperiness of memory and construct new ways to inherit its myths. It made me think about the destabilizing character of the individual in the service of the larger collective struggle. It also made me reflect on the Malay emergency and the colonizing power of Britain that shaped the distinctive myths, identities and memories of Chinese culture in Malaysia.

How long did it take you to complete the play/video?

This piece took me about six months to create. I started by drawing and mapping the link of the story, one fragment at a time. Then I quickly began scouring the digital archive, reading the stories of the Malaysian emergency conflict, and discovering first-person accounts of who my grandfather might be.

I interviewed friends and family and collected audio recordings, videos and notes about his involvement in the communist rebellion. This aspect of the research took about three months, but by then I had already spent months thinking about this story and writing an outline of how it would be told.

Then I built a library of phrases and expressions to turn into a prompt that the AI ​​model can understand, generating any images it could imagine. During this time, I was accumulating art styles and visual references to use for quick reference.

It wasn’t a natural way to work because it wasn’t so much that I was manipulating the program to satisfy my vision, but rather that I was letting the machine-generated visuals guide me as to how this story might evolve. Once I got some of the basic story prompts in place, the generation of visuals really accelerated.

On top of that, I spent a lot of time dreaming while actually being in nature, making field recordings of ambient sounds, and trying to get into the spirit of “being in the jungle.” But above all, the process requires long hours of learning, curating, experimenting with technology, prompting the model to evoke surprising results. And fail a lot!

You said you contacted old relatives of the family who came from the same village and the same colonial rubber plantations where his grandparents started life in Malaysia, have they ever seen the entire piece of 15 minutes ? What did they think of it?

Unfortunately, they haven’t had the chance to see the film yet. I hope to bring the film to Tangkak, Johor, where my grandparents started their life on the plantations. I’m toying with the idea that maybe there’s a way to build screen installations in the rubber plantations and new villages themselves in order to interact with the “spirit of place” and continue the conversation with the villagers.

Incidentally, the British had mobile cinema units that traveled to new villages and into the native jungle settlements to show their propaganda films. It was one of their strategies to win so-called hearts and minds.

My mother, who preserved the family history through memories of conversations with my grandmother, saw the film and was visibly moved to tears. She may not fully understand the medium, but she gets the basic idea. A handful of other relatives have also seen the video.

How do you define success as an artist?

There’s a lot of talk about the “good life” and what that means. To have a good life, you need to have a certain level of financial stability, good health, romantic relationships, etc. But what does it mean to lead a good life and be a successful artist?

Is it about doing beautiful things? Is it about pushing the limits and taking risks? Is it about exhibiting your work in galleries and museums? Or be able to support themselves financially through their art?

I think success as an artist is multi-faceted and can mean different things to different people – the curator, the writer, the buyer and the general public all evaluate a work of art in their own way. There is no single answer.

For me, success as an artist isn’t just about making money (although it’s not cool to be a “starving artist”; a sustainable income from art is crucial) or that my work is exhibited in prestigious institutions. It’s also about using my art as a tool for social change, to create empathy and understanding, to start meaningful conversations, and to connect with people on a deeper level.

But above all, I think that the success of an artist is defined by his ability to problematize his position within society and the art world. I think the role of an artist can be to the status quo what spies are to the enemy; they can see the system from within and subvert it from within. And in doing so, create space for others to do the same?

It reminds me of a quote that may be related to how I feel about my artistic practice. “The question is not: is it true? But it works ? What new thoughts make it possible to think? (Brian Massumi, Deleuze and Guattari, A Thousand Plateaus, 3).

In an interview, you mentioned that you used a VQGAN+CLIP model, a text-to-image machine learning model that allowed you to translate community stories into images through a selection of keywords or invites. What do you think this means for the art world and what impact will technology have on the way art is created?

To be specific, the technology I used in Jungle People was an AI image generation technique called CLIP-Guided Diffusion, a text-to-image machine learning model that allows me to translate the stories of the community in images thanks to a selection of “text”. entries” or prompts.

CLIP is a neural network that labels images, and diffusion is a mathematical process that removes noise from an image. When used together, CLIP can guide the streaming process to create an image that closely resembles a text description. The basic idea is that of digital painting but with concepts, a process of narration through the creation of human-machine meaning.

I think the proliferation of natural language processing like GPT3 and generative text-to-image models (Dalle-2, Midjourney Foundation models) and ever-larger datasets are certainly game-changing.

They affect how we think visually, our language structures, and how we convey information online. It is difficult to predict what will happen as technology advances exponentially. I do not consider this transformation as a utopia, but as an opportunity to adopt it as a tool for artistic creation.

We have access to incredible tools, but we must remain critical of the technology that controls us. Current AI models are a black box for the public; as an artist without a technical background, I can’t delve inside that black box, but I should still try to interface with technology and engage with it critically.

Most AI models available today can change the world for better or for worse. I am aware that I need to use technologies in poetic, provocative and artistic ways to bring hope during dark times characterized by division, oppression and environmental instability.

