Josie Gibsons This Morning Dress: Where To Buy Her Orange Floral Dress





Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield are currently on summer vacation, which means there are new This morning presenters in town. This week, Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle replace the dynamic duo. If you love logging on to the show for Hollys outfits, you’ll be happy to know that Josies’ looks are just as covetable and are also very affordable. To start the week off with some high street picks, Josie and her stylist David OBrien opted for a 29 floral midi dress from Nobodys Child, a brand also loved by Holly. Keeping with the summer weather theme, we think Josie is showcasing her sartorial status just like her fellow presenters on the show. If you’re looking for warm weather inspiration, read on to find out how you can get your hands on her entire ensemble. Where is the Josie Gibsons outfit from and where can I buy it? < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (Instagram @makeupbymikey) Josie Gibson This morning Today’s outfit is an orange floral dress from Nobodys Child. Lunch ready for the summer costs only 29. < slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75%"/> (No one’s child) If you’re looking for a midi dress that you can wear during the next heat wave, Josie showed us the perfect one. The bold orange color contrasting with the pink flowers is stunning. It features a V-neckline and buttoned details. Plus, this is a brand that Holly Willoughby loves too, so you’re definitely a winner here. Buy now Who is Josie Gibsons’ stylist for This Morning? David OBrien is the head of wardrobe and style presenter for This morning. He styles Josie Gibson in the outfits we see when she presents the show. How does Josie Gibson style her hair? Michelle Sultan aka @hairbymichellesultan on Instagram, is the hairstylist behind most of Josies’ fresh locks. Looks like she also did Josies’ mane for her recent This morning appearances too. Where is Josie Gibson from? Josie is from Bristol, she is a reality TV star who won the 2010 Channel 4s series Big brother. Since 2019, she has been one of the regular hosts of This morning segments after starting out as a contest announcer. Due to her popularity with viewers, she often replaces Holly on the couch. Looking for more clothing inspiration? Read our review of the best summer dresses

