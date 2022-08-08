Fashion
Junior Product Developer – Tommy Hilfiger job at Tommy Hilfiger
About PVH Corp.
PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power the brands that keep fashion moving forward. Our brand portfolio includes the iconicCALVIN KLEIN and TOMMYHILFIGER brands.We market a variety of products under these and other nationally and internationally recognized owned and licensed brands. PVH has over 40,000 associates operating in more than 40 countries and $9.9 billion in annual revenue. It is our power. That’s the power of HPV.
About Tommy Hilfiger
TOMMY HILFIGERis one of the world’s most recognized premium lifestyle brands, uplifting and inspiring consumers since 1985. The brand creates iconic style, which comes to life at the intersection of classic and new, co-created with people who shape culture around the world.TOMMY HILFIGERcelebrates the essence of classic American style with a modern twist. Tommy Hilfiger delivers premium, quality and value products to consumers around the world under the brandTOMMY HILFIGERandJEAN TOMMYlifestyles, with a wide range of collections including men’s, women’s and children’s sportswear, jeans, accessories and footwear. Tommy Hilfiger has an unwavering commitment to sustainability and inclusiveness.
Global retail sales ofTOMMY HILFIGERrevenue was approximately $9.3 billion in 2021 and the brand is powered by more than 16,000 associates globally in 100 countries and more than 2,000 retail stores, including its largest global flagship store inTommy.com.PVH acquired Tommy Hilfiger in 2010 and continues to oversee a focused approach to increasing the brand’s relevance, presence and long-term growth globally.
The department & the team
The Product Development team is responsible for developing the product from initial concept through physical and digital wearables, and delivering high quality, innovative and sustainable products while meeting corporate and divisional KPIs.
We work closely with other product development divisions to align processes and ensure efficiency and partner with a number of stakeholders: design and merchandising, up the value chain from supply, purchasing and planning and global teams. This role plays a complex role in delivering brand DNA.
The position
You support product management throughout the development process, by attending key meetings (e.g. raw material meeting, proto review, final price meeting, SMS review) and advising on possible improvements of the product and the margins, until the transfer for the production
Work closely with Design and Merchandise for product development initiatives to drive innovation, sustainability to ensure competitive pricing and provide quality risk calls for product
Join us on our digitization journey with the goal of creating a digital-first product throughout our product development lifecycle; from prototype to production.
Main responsibilities:
research
Support the achievement of product category specific KPIs (e.g. margins, sustainability, overdevelopment and on-time SMS delivery)
Information Maintenance/Data Integrity: Ensure accuracy, completeness and timeliness of data in PLM (e.g. BOM, pricing)
Send supplier request for proto and SMS to Suppliers/Supply Value Chain and responsible for timely delivery of samples according to schedule deadlines
Set target FOB prices and negotiate with direct suppliers and supply value chain to achieve margins, as defined by product merchandising with guidance
Support fabric and trim review timelines/possible lead times with supply value chain, B&P, and discuss allocations accordingly
Liaise with central quality assurance regarding any quality issues
The ideal candidate:
1 2 years minimum experience or related internship
Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in fashion, apparel or textiles or equivalent experience in the fashion, apparel or textile industry
Knowledge of clothing products (quality of fabrics/trims and color approval)
Effective communication skills: inclusive team spirit, cross-departmental collaboration
High data integrity
Ability to solve simple problems following standard procedures with the support of the manager
Able to work in a highly productive, fast-paced environment with a hands-on approach
Exemplifies the PVH values of individuality, passion, responsibility, partnership and integrity
Good command of written and spoken English
What you can expect from us:
A corporate culture that fosters development, providing training and learning opportunities through our own PVH University
An international environment that respects diversity, equality and individuality
A Monthly Covid Home Office Budget
A smart work program that allows our associates to work from home in the Netherlands, on a flexible schedule
A beautiful state-of-the-art campus awaits you when we return to the office
Please attach a cover letter to your application. We would like to know why this is THE role for you!
PVH Europe and our brands, TOMMY HILFIGER and CALVIN KLEIN, are committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse community of associates with a strong sense of belonging. We believe we are enhanced by all forms of diversity and are proud to work with top talent from all walks of life and from all corners of the world. In the spirit of inclusivity, qualified applicants will be considered without regard to age, ethnicity, ability, gender, gender expression, gender identity, nationality, race, religion or sexual orientation.
COVID-19and working at PVH
As we continue to manage the impact of COVID-19, the health, safety and wellbeing of our associates remains our #1 priority. Therefore, your recruitment process can be conducted remotely, primarily via phone and video calls. Once on board, you’ll join our hybrid Work Smart way of working, focused on connection, collaboration and community, with our dynamic offices and workspaces to facilitate teamwork and innovation.
On your first call, our talent acquisition team will outline all the details of our Work Smart hybrid working policy, as well as any adaptive measures that may be in place depending on current government guidelines.
#productHQ
