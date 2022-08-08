Fashion
Sewing for weddings and precious memories
This week I’ve been busy sewing for nephew Benjamin’s wedding next week.
Again I postponed my sewing until it was too close to daylight. I sewed my dress, my cape and my apron on Tuesday. Yesterday I cut out dresses, capes and aprons for the Verena and Lovina girls and sewed the Verenas dress. Today after washing, I want to sew again.
Her daughter Loretta went to buy her fabric for her costume, so I’m going to cut and sew it for her too.
Then two weeks after the wedding of nephew Benjamin and Crystals, niece Leanna and Alvinswedding. This will take place at his parents Albert (my brother) and Sarah Irenes. Loretta, Verena and Lovina all need new dresses, capes and aprons for this wedding. I’ll be wearing the same dress I wore to Benjamin’s wedding because it’s the same color but just a different material for Leanna’s wedding.
At Benjamin’s wedding, daughters Elizabeth, Susan, Loretta and I will be cooks. Daughters Verena and Lovina and sons Benjamin and Kevin will all serve as waiters. His son Joseph and his special friend Grace will witness Benjamin and Crystal. They usually have two couples as witnesses. Nephew Benjamin and son Joseph are the same age and have always been close cousins. Joseph was surprised and feels honored to be with his cousin/friend when he gets married.
There will be an empty place at the wedding without Benjamin’s father, Jacob. Also, for sister Emma to be at her child’s wedding without her dear husband.
On Sunday, my son Joseph was 20 years old. His birth always brings back memories of my dear mother. Joes Aunt Sylvia was my midwife, and Mom was there too, as she was with all the babies I had. Joseph was baby number six for us. My sisters had the other five children on that hot July afternoon. Mom kept relaxing and asking for a coat. Sylvia continued to take her vital signs and tried to put her at ease. She had heatstroke and was probably cold from a fever, which we later found out.
Joseph was born at 6:35 p.m. weighing seven pounds six ounces. After he was born, my sisters Verena and Susan came with our other children to meet their new brother/nephew. Jacob, his sister Emma and their four children came to see the new baby that night. We had made Mom lie in the other bedroom, and she was covered in blankets. Jacob, Verena and Susan stayed for the night because we were all worried about mom.
Little did we know that in eight weeks we wouldn’t have him with us. My sisters Verena and Susan and mom had gone to book signings in Kansas and Missouri. Mom was at a motel in Blue Springs, Missouri, when she died of a stomach aneurysm. What a shock when we heard the news. Precious memories are our comfort!
Sunday evening our family was here in honor of Joseph’s birthday. We also celebrated his son Benjamin’s birthday, which was July 14th. We never got cake for him, so we got cake for both boys.
Our menu was a Haystack meal with cake and ice cream. Homemade bread, butter, strawberry jam and fries as well.
A haystack is made with Dorito breadcrumbs, crushed saltine crackers, seasoned taco burger, cooked spaghetti, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, hot peppers, onions, salsa and ranch dressing, then topped with cheese sauce.
Baby Denzel weighs six pounds and 10 ounces now and is getting a lot of attention from grandpa, grandma, aunts and uncles across the road.
Grandson Ryan was 3 years old on July 27. Susan’s friend Ervin had our whole family over for Ryan’s birthday. Ervin lives a mile from us, so it’s close. Ryan felt so proud of all the attention when he blew out his candles. God protects you!
Pumpkin Chip Cookies2 cups pumpkin2 cups sugar1 cup lard or shortening2 eggs (beaten)2 tablespoons milk2 teaspoons vanilla4 cups flour4 teaspoons baking powder2 teaspoons cinnamon2 teaspoons club soda1 teaspoon salt1 6-ounce package chocolate chips1 cup walnuts (if desired)Mix pumpkin, sugar, lard and eggs, milk and vanilla. Sift the dry ingredients and add gradually. Mix well. Stir in chips and nuts, then drop by spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for about 14 minutes.
Lovinas Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Her latest cookbook, Amish Family Recipes, is available wherever books are sold. Readers may write to Eicher at Lovinas Amish Kitchen, PO Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply); or email [email protected] and your message will be forwarded to them for reading. She does not personally respond to emails.
