Fashion
Teresa Giudice married Luis “Louie” Ruelas in a strapless light pink wedding dress and sheer pearl gloves
Therese Giudice officially got married! The Real Housewives of New Jersey The actor married Luis Louie Ruelas in a lavish ceremony on Saturday, August 6, walking down the aisle in a beautiful strapless light pink wedding dress and long veil embroidered with a special message.
The bride looked radiant in a glamorous pale pink gown designed by Marc Zunino. The dazzling mermaid dress featured a sweetheart neckline and a fitted ruched silhouette leading to a ruffled flared skirt. She completed the stunning look with a pair of pearl-lined sheer gloves.
Teresa accentuated her voluminous half-curled hairstyle with a dazzling tiara and a dramatic long veil embroidered with multiple hearts and the phrase Sempe Insiempre. The Italian phrase that translates to “always together” has special meaning for Teresa, who previously got the same words tattooed in honor of his deceased parents.
Check out Teresa’s amazing dress below and find out more photos here.
Photo: Luis “Louie” Ruelas/Instagram
Teresa also donned a second look for her reception, swapping the pale pink strapless dress for a long white lace-embroidered dress with a high-slit skirt and cap sleeves. Take a look at this look below:
Photo: Chanel Ayan/Instagram
Photo: Frankie Catania/Instagram
This is the second marriage for Teresa, who was previously married to Joe Guidice for two decades. They finalized their divorce in September 2020. They share four daughters, Family, gabriel, Milaniaand audrianawho all served as bridesmaids at the nuptials.
look The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock and the Bravo app.
