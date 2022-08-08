Fashion
Metallica and Stranger Things Collaborate on Hellfire Club Collection
Here’s a collab that Eddie Munson fans will surely want to get their hands on.
Legendary metal band Metallica have teamed up with the hit Netflix series stranger things on an official collection of Hellfire Club merchandise. The line includes a raglan shirt, black t-shirt, and hoodie, all emblazoned with Metallica’s distinctive logo and featuring the Hellfire Club crest flanked by blazing guitars.
For the uninitiated, Metallica has recently seen a resurgence in mainstream interest following the release of stranger things season 4, where one episode saw popular character Eddie Munson (played by Joseph Quinn) effortlessly shred the band’s “Master Of Puppets” in Upside Down. This scene was so memorable that it got the 1986 song played again and even rocketed it to the Billboard Hot 100 for the very first time. Click on here for refreshment.
As Eddie Munson is the leader of the Hellfire Club – a Dungeons & Dragons interest group – on the show, the new Metallica x Stranger Things collection is fitting.
We’re having the most metal reunion in Hellfire Club history, so we’re looking for “lost sheep” and strangers to join. Do you think you have what it takes? So get dressed!
Where to Buy the Metallica x Stranger Things Hellfire Club Collection
The Metallica x Stranger Things collection is now available on Metallica official sitehis merchandise storeand the Netflix online store. Click on the images below to see them up close.
stranger things Met Metallica at Lollapalooza
In other related news, Joseph Quinn recently caught up with Metallica backstage at Lollapalooza in Chicago last month, where he chatted with them about stranger things and even had an impromptu jamming session together. The band also gifted him a custom BC Rich-signed guitar similar to the one he played in his iconic stage.
“Thank you so much for letting us use the track,” Quinn said., to which Metallica lead singer James Hetfield replied, “Thanks for doing him justice, by the way.”
🤘 this is for Eddie 🤘
Joe Quinn met Eddie Munson’s heroes: @Metallica! pic.twitter.com/y0oaSLpT6P
—Netflix (@netflix) July 29, 2022
Metallica also paid tribute to stranger things during his Lollapalooza performance of ‘Master Of Puppets’, where the TV show’s climactic scene played in the background.
(Main image: Metallica; featured image: Netflix)
