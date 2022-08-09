All the details on Teresa Giudice’s wedding dress





Teresa Giudice’s wedding dress is full of sentimental value.

The The Real Housewives of New Jersey The star married Luis Ruelas on Saturday in a bespoke dress that brought together the most important aspects of her life.

Designer Mark Zunino shared his original sketches on Instagram over the weekend, giving insight into everything that went into creating Giudice’s bridal look.

“The original sketches of the wedding look!” he wrote on Instagram. “@teresagiudice wore a custom Mark Zunino Atelier blush mermaid dress that featured over 300 yards of hand-draped English netting. The train was over 100 inches long accented with crystal and bead detailing with long evening gloves in matching white pearls.”





brand zunino / instagram







Zunino also wove accents to “pay homage” to the housewife’s family, which he did with the veil. He wrote that “her veil was designed exclusively for her with three big hearts and the Italian phrase ‘Semper Insieme’ which means ‘Always Together'”.

brand zunino / instagram



However, some of the most special changes to Giudice’s dress are the ones you can’t see, they’re just for her. Zunino wrote on Instagram that Giudice told him that so many things in his life go through threes. He brought this to life in two different places in the dress.

He embroidered three pink hearts on his heart, as well as three numbers “3” inside his bodice.

“All elements were designed to help inspire a fantastic future filled with love, love, love, Teresa always says!” he wrote.

L: Legend.

PHOTO: zunino brand/instagram

A: Legend.

PHOTO: zunino brand/instagram



Giudice, 50, also wore see-through beaded gloves for her ceremony, held in front of 220 guests at the Park Castle Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, which were also custom-made by the designer. The bride completed her look with a personalized crystal tiara from Bridal Style Shop in Brooklyn, NY

brand zunino / instagram







Giudice’s wedding glamor was done by Lucia Casazza and Priscilla Distasio. Casazza, who also does the reality star’s hair for the Bravo show, created a dramatic updo to hold the tiara in place, and Distasio created a gorgeous sun-kissed beauty look. She shared a glimpse of The transformation of Giudice on social networks along with a list of the products she’s used, writing, “My beautiful friend, sister, muse & #OG @Teresa Giudice has married her soul mate! @louiearuelas What a beautiful day for a beautiful couple!! I’m more than happy for you both! Your love for each other is a real fairy tale.”

The event was filmed for a special set airing on Bravo, as PEOPLE previously reported. Giudice’s brother and sister-in-law, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, as well as RHONJ alum Dina Manzo, who was previously considered a bridesmaid.

L: Legend.

PHOTO: priscilla distasio/instagram

A: Legend.

PHOTO: Jill Zarin/Instagram



Giudice’s four daughters, Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17 years old; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, who she shares with ex-husband Joe, were all at their mother’s side, as were Ruelas’ two sons, David and Nicholas, from his previous relationship.

Attending the black tie event was also a sea of ​​Bravo talent, including Giudice RHONJ co-stars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs and Jackie Goldschneider, more The Real Housewives of Dubai chanel ayan escape, Real Housewives of MiamiReal Housewives of Potomac star Alexia Nepola, Ashley Darby, The Real Housewives of New York alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, past and present Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey.







Giudice started dating Ruelas, 47, in 2020 after Ruelas asked for Giudice’s phone number when they met organically and off camera. They got engaged in October 2021 in Greece. Ruelas set up a sign in the sand that read “Marry Me” with a walkway lined with candles. The moment was complete with a fireworks display for the couple.

“It was absolutely exquisite,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “The choreographed fireworks lit up a ‘Marry Me’ sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised.”

